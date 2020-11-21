Historic railroad tunnel in Afton opens

Inspired by her own family history, the Irish-American author began researching the tunnel in 2009.

“When I heard that Irish laborers had built the tunnel, it reminded me of my Irish grandfather,” Lyons said.

Although Lyons considers the tunnel to be a sacred place because “at least 15 Irish men were blown to bits in there,” she still pushed hard for the tunnel to open to the public because it would be good news.

“We just need a beautiful day and a beautiful place to go. It doesn’t matter if you’re red or blue, this is an American story. I think it’s great that in these divisive times, we’ve got something to bring us together,” Lyons said.

Cyclist Celia Sease said the trail was great but warned it could be a little dangerous for bikers. The crushed stone path makes the trail a little slippery, and she recommends bikers start on the eastern end of the trail. She also warned of the need for carrying a light when biking through the tunnel.

“A lot of people don’t have very good lighting, and you can’t see them, so you can easily run into them. You’ve got to constantly be slowing down and trying to get around them,” Sease said.