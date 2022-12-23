A White Christmas? Dream on, but make sure you bundle up!

It was an instant hit when Bing Crosby crooned the words “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” back in 1942.

“White Christmas,” a song written by Irving Berlin, was number one on the U.S. music charts for 11 straight weeks, and that original version is, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the best-selling single of all time, chalking up more than 50 million sales.

Why was (and is) that song such a success? Well, for starters, in 1942, America was deeply embroiled in World War II. It had been a year since the terrible Dec. 7 tragedy at Pearl Harbor, and waves of sorrow and homesickness were sweeping across the country as they thought about their family members far away and in harm’s way on the battlefield.

The song touched on a collective yearning in America’s heart for a time when family members could safely gather and celebrate the season at home without worry. It is a song about family and home, not necessarily about snow.

After 80 years, however, anyone hearing the first few notes of Crosby’s deep, soothing song can’t help but associate snow with Christmas and the hope of a family homecoming. And so, while we often shake our fists at the snow and the inconvenience it causes, almost everybody is okay with at least a dusting of the white stuff at Christmas.

When was the last time the area experienced a white Christmas? To get some answers, I turned to WHSV meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz. The popular TV weatherwoman is a weather history geek, and I knew she could help me.

Here is what I learned. The last time we had snow, either falling or already on the ground, on Dec. 25 in our area was 2012 when we had a snowfall of two inches. That ranks as number four on our area's all-time list of white Christmas snowfalls since weather records were kept in the late 1800s!

We had a stretch about a decade ago that might have tricked us into thinking that we were more likely than not to have a white Christmas. In addition to that 2012 snow, in 2010, we had a snowfall of half an inch that added to the inch and a half that was already on the ground. In 2009, there were four inches of snow on the ground at Christmas.

After that, however, you have to go back to 2002 when there was an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day from previous precipitation. In 1998, there was an inch on the ground as well, and in 1993, a dusting of snow (a tenth of an inch) coated the two inches already on the ground to make for a white Christmas.

What is the most significant Christmas snowfall on record for our area? The answer goes back more than a century to 1894, when somewhere between six and seven inches of snow fell. The next heaviest snow came in 1933 when three inches fell on Christmas Day. Three inches also fell on Dec. 25 in 1897.

Although the year 2012 ranks number four on the list for top Dec. 25 snowfalls, the inch of snow that fell on Dec. 25, 1917, was on top of three inches on the ground, meaning that there were four inches on the ground at Christmas.

Before 1942 when Bing Crosby connected our psyche to a white Christmas, snow on Dec. 25 was no more or less important than snow at any other time. If mentioned by journalists at all, snow is placed in the nuisance category.

Take the Christmas snowfall of 1917. Americans in that year were preoccupied with war (World War II), just as Americans were in 1942 when Crosby’s “White Christmas” hit the airwaves. The only local newspaper mention of the snow that fell on Christmas Day in 1917 was this:

“If Staunton’s patriotism is to be measured by the number of people who promptly clean the snow from their pavements, Staunton is in a bad way, so far as patriotism is concerned.”

The article noted that there was snow and ice on the pavement from three weeks previous, and the Christmas Day snow just added to the problem. The writer pointed out that the mild weather after Christmas should have had people outside cleaning off their walks, but that had not occurred.

“People ought to be ashamed to have others see this. If it isn’t an evidence of slovenliness, what is it?” asked the writer.

As you can see from our past, the odds of having a white Christmas are not stellar. If the temperatures are not right, a white Christmas just turns into a chilly, wet Christmas. In 1973, the area received over two inches of rain. That almost certainly dampened the Christmas spirit.

In our area, the average Christmas Day temperature is 44 degrees. The hottest on record is 66 degrees in 1971; in 2000, the minimum temperature overnight was three!

So what are the odds of a white Christmas this year? Aubrey’s predictions put our chances at about 17%, although the odds are always better in the mountains of western Virginia and West Virginia, where residents have already seen some accumulation.

“I always say it's about the same as accumulating snow in April. It happens on occasion but not that often,” Aubrey said.

“As far as this year, it's most likely going to happen for the Alleghenies thanks to some snow Friday and a batch of lake effect, upslope snow Friday night and Saturday, but that's only for the Alleghenies,” she explained.

As for the odds of us having a white Christmas here on the Valley floor, the weatherwoman added: “The closest we will come to snow around Christmas this year is a few flurries Friday night.”

However, although we won’t have much in the way of a white Christmas, we will have to bundle up for some actual winter weather in the form of cold.

As Aubrey explained: “This year, we will have an extremely cold Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Highs in the 20s both days; in fact, many areas on Christmas Eve will struggle to see 20 degrees!”

The coldest Christmas high for our area came in 1985 when the mercury never got higher than 18 degrees. And, while this year will probably not be a record-breaking Christmas cold spell, the highs and lows will be close. Further, it will be our coldest Christmas this century because the last time we shivered this much on Christmas was 1999, according to Aubrey.

Whether or not we have a white Christmas or a cold Christmas isn’t the question, though. The nostalgic yearning that Crosby put into the lyrics of his holiday song is all about family, friends, and thinking about the comforts of home. Like in 1942, many of us will be far from home this year. That year, it was because of a global war. These days there are many other reasons, including the lingering effects of COVID. Regardless, being away from loved ones during the holidays is hard.

If you listen to the old crooner’s words carefully, “White Christmas” isn’t really about snow. It is a metaphor for love and family and the season's meaning. Maybe the best thing to do this Dec. 25 is close your eyes and “dream of a white Christmas” while celebrating your own white Christmas with family and friends, both near and far.