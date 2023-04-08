Once I identified myself as a native of nearby Staunton and a graduate of that city’s Booker T. Washington High School, Rosenwald School hoops legend Gracie Stewart quickly let me know with a laugh that the Rosenwald teams on which she played owned the girl’s teams from Booker T. Washingon.

Well, looking at archives of grainy old black-and-white box scores confirmed what Stewart said in jest and that she consistently led all scorers in games at home and away against Booker T. Washington.

“And on top of that,” she continued, “we didn’t get along when we played Booker T. and Lucy Simms in Harrisonburg. We never had a problem against teams from Clifton Forge, Downing and other teams in our district, but things were always testy when we played in Staunton or Harrisonburg.”

The truth is that Rosenwald, the K-12 school Black students in Waynesboro attended during segregation, had a talented girls teams with a rich history in Waynesboro.

“Some may remember that from 1950 to 1963, the Rosenwald girls team won eight out of nine championships,” said Chris Wilmott, a local historian whose family grew up in Stewart’s neighborhood.

Stewart said she has fond memories of playing basketball at Rosenwald.

“Oh my, it’s hard to describe the feelings and emotions I felt when I entered the Rosenwald gym and picked up that basketball,” she said. “The sweet memories of what we did in that tiny gym will always be with me.”

“Like bees on honey, or maybe Rosenwald’s yellow on blue, Gracie picked up the ball and moved down the court as smooth as she did decades ago,” laughed Wilmott. “It’s hard to believe she’s almost 80 years old and can still move like that.”

After growing up on Elkton Street in the old Lavelle Hill neighborhood, Gracie graduated from Rosenwald in 1963. She was a classmate of Yellow Jacket stars Bucky Flipping and Edgar “Tee” Dean. But, when asked about those who had the most significant influence on her growing up, she immediately mentioned her basketball coach Earl Shurn and his wife, Flora. Earl Shurn taught industrial arts and social studies at the school and his wife taught English and French.

Although the game rules for girls and boys were different — girls were only allowed three dribbles and two players over half court — Gracie also pointed out that girls were not offered basketball scholarships back then as they do now. She cites the University of Connecticut’s girls team as a favorite and the third-ranked girls team at Virginia Tech coached by Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks, her cousin.

Stewart laughed when I told her that her reputation as a player extended far beyond Waynesboro. However, when asked by Staunton native Andrew Strother to share his recollections of some of the exceptionally talented girl basketball players from years ago, he was quick to mention Gracie Stewart.

“Gracie Stewart from Rosenwald was something special,” Strother said. “I was at that district tournament at the fieldhouse in Lexington when Stewart’s team was down by a point against Booker T. Gracie got fouled and calmly sank two foul shots to win the game. She was that good.”

Kenny Brooks said Stewart is the most talented girl to play at Rosenwald.

“Gracie was the absolute best girl player I’ve ever seen come out of Waynesboro,” he said.

Staunton’s Samuel Tate shares Brooks’ opinion.

“Plus, her son was a heck of a singer, and her husband Buddy was a solid ballplayer himself,” Tate said.

An all-state singer and admitted “homebody,” she never traveled much over the years, preferring to stay close to home in her beloved Waynesboro. She married her high school sweetheart Buddy who played on the Yellow Jackets boys basketball team. She is the mother of a son, Marcus, daughters Rhonda and Rochelle, and several grandchildren, who she proudly mentioned graduated from St. Paul’s College and Virginia State University.

Terry Howard, a Staunton native, lives in Georgia, where he enjoys writing columns highlighting Blacks from Augusta County who impacted education, entertainment, medicine, sports and other areas of the community.