When basketball lovers conjure up great matchups, they think about Boston Cetics titan Bill Russell battling Wilt Chamberlain.

However, on the local scene, two superstars, Homer Venable at Booker T. Washington in Staunton and Bucky Flipping at Rosenwald in Waynesboro, enter the mind.

Whether it was games played in jam-packed gyms at the home of the Yellow Jackets or the Golden Eagles, the matchups between these two superstars were highly anticipated by fans throughout the Valley in school hallways, pool halls and barber shops. Each matchup was preceded by equally competitive games between the two school’s girls basketball squads.

Flipping is one of Rosenwald’s all-time greats. Like Booker T.’s Venable, Flipping was surrounded by a superb supporting cast: Franklin Harris, Edgar Dean, William Reed, Roger and Leon Howard and Lawrence Lassiter. Flipping and Dean were the leading scorers in a hard-fought state championship loss to Carter G. Woodson of Hopewell.

After Rosenwald, Bucky led North Carolina Methodist to a Division 3 Reginal Championship. He played college ball at Chowan College before finishing at North Carolina Methodist. Known for his rebounding and slick moves around the basket, “Flip” could deftly move to the outside and score from long range, sometimes from near the half-court stripe. At 6’2, he led his college conference in rebounding for one year.

“I remember Bucky as quiet and humble,” recalls Waynesboro historian Chris Wilmott. “He had this slow slide about him, plus he was a great baseball player. Some say he was a better baseball than basketball player. Bucky was competitive, studious, and excelled in math and calculus.”

“What I remembered most about Bucky was his ability to score with either hand and his jump shot,” recalled Andrew Strother. “He was also brilliant in math and science and once came in first place in physics at a science fair in Augusta County.”

Walter Brown, another Booker T. superstar, was fortunate to play with Venable and against Flipping. He recalled being on the court the first time these two titans went head-to-head when the undefeated Golden Eagles and undefeated Yellow Jackets faced off in a packed Rosenwald gym.

“After the graduation of Jimmy Robinson, Booker T.’s all-time leading scorer, the thinking around the district was that the Booker T. basketball team was weakened by graduation. Jefferson of Clifton Forge, Downing of Lexington, and Rosenwald of Waynesboro all had strong teams.

I recall taking on Rosenwald on a Friday night. The tiny Rosenwald gym was packed even for the girls’ game. The crowd was loud and cheering for the home team. The girls game was just as big as the boys. Coach Hamilton allowed us to watch the girls game, but we dressed for our game at halftime. Entering the gym for our warm-ups, you could feel the tension in the air.

Homer and Bucky stepped into the circle for tipoff, and it was game on. The game went back and forth as neither team could not sustain a good lead. Homer committed his third foul late into the second quarter and was benched. With him out, the other starters could build a slight lead, surprising Rosenwald and quieting the crowd.

Coach made a defensive change, switching us from man to man, which surprised Rosenwald. They tried to match our man-to-man, which the coach hoped they would do to increase the game’s pace on offense and defense. If the game was to be won, our bench had to play well, and they did.

Bucky and I were matched up against each other while Homer was on the bench. I remember getting a rebound and trying to put it up for a lay-up when a long arm swatted the ball out of nowhere into the roaring crowd. With those long arms, Bucky was the only guy to block my shot. When Homer reentered the game midway in the third quarter, we were clinging to a single-digit lead that went back and forth until the final buzzer. Booker T. escaped with a 3-point win. Being on the same court with those two greats is an experience I will never forget.”

Without question, the legendary Homer Venable was one of the most talented, physically gifted players in the history of Booker T. basketball. Before he sat foot in the Booker T. gym, Homer honed his skills on outdoor courts in the neighborhood as a legend. Incredibly, he made first team All-State as a freshman. Homer’s teams were virtually unbeatable with his signature left-hand jump shot and ability to block shots and control the backboards. He was blessed with, In addition, a talented supporting cast that helped bring home state championships.

A solidly built 6’2’’ tall, Venable was skilled enough to have been a great football player with NFL potential. He was also a great baseball player. When he teamed with Jimmy Robinson, Robert Ellis, Ronald Bagley and the Carter brothers, the team was destined for championships.

“I remember him as a freshman during a game at Rosenwald,” said Andrew Strother. “Homer kept getting called for goaltending. Finally, coach Hamilton had to sit him to calm him down.”

On the personal side, Homer was a great ping pong player, cook and loved going fishing with Brown when he came home. His state championship teammate Preston Carter remembers Homer cooking steaks for team members before home games.

The Bucky and Homer matchups were absolute classics. On their broad shoulder stand today’s African American athletes.

Terry Howard, a Staunton native, lives in Georgia, where he enjoys writing columns highlighting Blacks from Augusta County who impacted education, entertainment, medicine, sports and other areas of the community.