Spring has sprung into action.

The Garden Club of Virginia announced this year it will host tours of four historical homes in Augusta County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 15. The tours are part of Historic Garden Week, described as “America’s Largest Open House” by the Garden Club of Virginia. During this week, clubs across the state offer tours.

In the Valley, four private homes featuring creative flower arrangements will be open to the public for the first time. In addition, the grounds of a historic 30-acre farm will be available for touring.

“We’re not only restoring, but we’re delving into the history whether it’s above or underground,” said Elizabeth Scripps, co-chair of Augusta Garden Club. “I think all of these property owners are good stewards of their property, and that’s important to them, and that’s important to us.”

Below are the four homes and farm that will be on this year’s tour:

1. “Sunset Hill” 1431 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope

This 15-acre hilltop property blends historic charm with contemporary living and offers views of the Shenandoah Valley. The original farmhouse was built around 1918 and has significantly expanded in 2009 with a Scandinavian-inspired two-story addition. The extensive landscaping includes a lovely patio, raised stone beds, and a fruit and nut orchard with plum, Bartlett and Asian pear, peach, cherry, fig, persimmon, apple, pecan and walnut trees.

2. 76 North Mountain Road, Swoope

This 27-acre home sits on a hilltop with 360-degree views of pastures and both the Allegheny and Blue Ridge mountains. Built in 2019, the owner designed the house and had it system-built in Rocky Mount, VA. The interior reflects the owner, her love of animals and nature, her family and its history. Native trees and perennial beds surround the exterior. The property is under a Virginia Outdoors Foundation easement. There will also be a “Quick and Easy Flower Arrangements” presentation by Erin Wright of Quince and Burdock at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

3. 396 Summerdean Road, Middlebrook

Built in the late 18th-early to 19th century, this two-room log home contains a living room and dining room. Its massive logs were strong enough to support a second story, which was added later. In the rear, a frame kitchen addition with a brick and stone fireplace built in the 1850s completes the residence. The owner, a dedicated woodworker, has repaired much of the furniture and fabric of the house. This creekside property is planted with various trees and features two early outbuildings, a spring house with original boards, hand-forged nails, and a root cellar.

4. “Glebe School House” 1707 Glebe School Road, Swoope

The schoolhouse was built in 1830 and eventually included a two-story living area, then a bedroom, all connected in a U shape. The porch, brick terrace and garden offer views of the Allegheny Mountains. The naturalized landscaping features broad meadows and seasonal wildflowers. The schoolhouse is a Virginia Historic Landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.

5. 80 McKinley Road, Middlebrook

The farmhouse was once a whiskey still supplying miners in the California gold rush. The grounds of the 30-acre farm will be open for the tour. The farm is protected under Virginia’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. The forest and meadow are maintained carefully to conservation standards. A unique “Whiskey, Bees, and Wildlife Habitat” activity will be exclusively hosted at the house. Visitors can glimpse the history of distilled liquor during the 1900s and the conservation of a 200-year-old Valley farm.

“It’s what we’re about. It’s a conversation, beautification, it’s flowers, it’s stewardship,” said Scripps. “It’s a tradition we feel incredibly and strongly about participating in.”

Tickets can be bought online at www.VAGardenWeek.org for $30 or $40 at the Garden Tour headquarters at The Inn at MeadowCroft in Swoope. In addition, box lunches will be available by prepaid reservation at the Inn at MeadowCroft from noon until mid-afternoon. Reservation and prepayment are required by April 1.

Self-parking is available at all sites. Guests are recommended to wear flat-heeled shoes for walking through gardens and fields. Bartlett Tree Experts will be on hand to provide information and saplings.

The Augusta Garden Club is a 100-year-old civic organization promoting the importance of gardening and horticulture.