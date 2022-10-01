Waynesboro residents excited about South River Greenway's growth

Many Waynesboro residents are happy about the South River Greenway now being a two miles longer.

“It’s so exciting that you can get out here now, you can do two miles one way,” said Janice Bale, an Afton resident and frequent runner and cyclist on the Greenway.

Waynesboro community leaders gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of the second phase of the paved path that runs along the South River. The new phase, from Loth Springs to North Park, is 2 miles long.

Bale said the paved trail is an easy place to exercise and enjoy nature.

“It’s plenty of variety and it’s fairly flat, so it’s an easy way to exercise and safe and I’m excited that they’ll take it even further,” she said.

Waynesboro officials have been busy remediating the wildlife along the South River in recent years. During the 1920s, the former DuPont Power Plant, along with other industrial factories, would often dump waste such as mercury into the South River.

“We do know it was full of Mercury,” said Darlene Brooks, a Waynesboro local who has been visiting North Park since she was a child. “I just know that when I see people fish, especially the small kids, and they catch a fish, I’d be like, ‘you did throw that back in, did you?’”

The work done to make the river cleaner has made a huge difference, Bale said.

“The river has had its problems,” she said. “You’ll never know just by running, walking or cycling past it.”

Another local, Coty Lilley, did contracting work for the Greenway project. He said constructing the paved trail has been an amazing process.

“We’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the several phases where it starts at the YMCA and to this point,” he said. “It’s been real nice, super enjoyable to do the work along the river.”

Along with the dark past of industrial waste, came another dark past of segregated Black communities.

Chris Willmott, who has lived around the North Park neighborhood since the 1950s, said the latest phase of the Greenway runs through an area of the city that has seen it’s share of troubles.

“All throughout that area, where African-Americans lived in that area, this was our home,” he said. “It wasn’t just a North Park, it was a African-American segregated park.”

Historically, the Port Republic Road was a Black neighborhood where the former Rosenwald School, which was open from 1937 to 1965, was also located. The school is now a community center.

“The basketball court was where the trail is,” Willmott said. “We used to come to that area to come to the pool.”

Like the Greenway, life goes on, he said.

“Things get to change, as it has,” Wilmott said. “In my heart, there’s no bitterness about it.”