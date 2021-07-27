Hitting their stride: 48 years and 24 albums later, Robin and Linda Williams still going strong

STAUNTON — The title says it all — there’s “A Better Day A-Coming.”
For folk musicians Robin and Linda Williams, the title track on their newest recording, set to be released Friday, has meaning on so many levels.
A few years ago, as the duo participated in the revamping of the musical “Stonewall Country” that they originally helped create in 1985, “A Better Day” was written out of a desire to bring a deeper perspective to the tragedy of the Civil War. The lyrics focus on the perspective of an African American trapped but not hopeless within our nation’s original sin of slavery.
Although rooted in America’s past, the song is certainly timely today as well, especially in a country shaken by social upheaval and emerging from a deadly pandemic. The tune also hints at the many personal changes in the couple’s life over the last few years as they have relocated from their rural home in Middlebrook to a beautifully restored older house in the big city of Staunton. Moreover, while they stayed safe and hunkered down during the pandemic, they have weathered enough health storms of their own lately to appreciate the hope of sunnier days appearing on the horizon.
Recently I sat at the kitchen table with my long-time friends Robin and Linda as we reminisced and talked about their newest album release. I couldn’t help but reflect on the first time that I sat with them at their table talking about their “Good News” album back in 1995. Back then, I was pretty nervous about interviewing such big-time stars. They quickly put me at ease with their genuine down-to-earth personalities, good humor, and compassion for those around them. I was also impressed then and continue to be impressed now by their professionalism and passion for each other and for their chosen path in life.
After wondering for a few moments about how so many decades could slip by so quickly, we focused on the task at hand, which was a story about their newest release and the title they chose for the album.
“We’ve gotten great responses from our audiences on the song,” they explained in reference to “A Better Day.” ‘It’s really an upbeat song. With all the upheaval that has happened in this country and as we go into the post-pandemic period, it becomes a very timely song. There just wasn’t another choice,” they said.
But, one mustn’t simply judge an album by its title song. From start to finish this CD is solid and soul-satisfying. Eight of the 13 songs are written or co-written by Robin and Linda, three are written by others, and two are from the public domain.
All of the tunes speak to their life experiences in one way or another — something that runs deep after 48 years of marriage and performing music together. When Linda gets on stage, she often begins the show’s introductions by quipping, “Hi, I’m Linda Williams and this is my present husband Robin Williams.” The line never fails to elicit a chuckle even though the majority of those in the audience have probably heard that line countless times over the years.
The audience laughs because they recognize the truth in Linda’s line. After all, the pair, both 74 years old, celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary earlier this summer. Perhaps a comfortableness grown from a lifetime together is what led to another of the new album’s songs. “Old Lovers Waltz” is a metaphor about the satisfaction of being in a long-standing, committed relationship. “You learn how to follow, you learn how to lead,” they sing.
The rest of the album holds up nicely as well. “We found some older songs and finished them off and we wrote some new songs,” the couple said. Three of the songs describe real life personalities who were part of their lives in Middlebrook, while others, such as Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song,” give nod to musical legends.
As their 24th recording in 48 years of performing together, this newest one is definitely not the same old, same old. From when their last album was released in 2013 until now seems like a lifetime ago. In the interim, their personal lives, the music world, and the world in general have been radically altered.
Much of the recording for this newest release had happened before the world shut down with the pandemic. Like everyone else, Robin and Linda stayed home. Given the gift of time, they realized that they could perfect and flesh out the skeleton of the album that they already had. Also at home and nearby during the last 15 months was their friend, musical collaborator, and farming neighbor Scott Miller.
“Collaborating with Scott was great. It was an opportunity for us to get down with a great writer,” Robin said. The result is that four of the album’s songs were co-written with Miller and one tune, “Someday and Sometime” is Miller’s own piece.
When you reach the stage in life that the Williamses have entered, many choose the path of least resistance going forward. Not so with Robin and Linda. After fine-tuning the album for several months, they decided to do something they had never done before – produce it themselves.
Thus, Oakenwold Recordings was born. They have enjoyed the experience so much that they now have a lifetime contract with themselves.
“We are really pleased with the result,” Linda said of the self-release while pointing out that they had to literally do everything themselves from finding photographers and designers to overseeing the recording and the mixing. They even used their own home as a studio.
“The nice thing was that we had the control. The only ones we had to answer to were ourselves. We did that and feel that it is up to our standards,” she added.
“This is a longest we have ever been at home and off the road. We had the gift of time to work on the mixes and nudge things. We had good mics, a good engineer in Kevin McNoldy, and some good musicians to help. It is solid, solid music,” they said.
“Every song works and is settled,” Linda added.
Although they were never displeased with any of their last 23 albums, they have always been limited by being on the road and having a deadline with the record company. Having total control over the quality of the album and having the gift of time because of the pandemic have produced what they feel is their best album yet.
Their gut feelings about the quality must be spot on as the release has been receiving a lot of airtime. In June “A Better Day A-Coming” was the number two song on the Folk Alliance International music chart behind a Jackson Browne song. Not bad company at all.
Ironically, with this, their 24th album, their lives have gone full circle. After years of traveling with a band, they are back to being just Robin and Linda Williams. Like their new album, they feel like this new lifestyle feels comfortable and, well, “settled.”
“We spend time playing every day and are moving on some good ideas,” Linda said.
“I have hopes that this album will do well and that it will lead to us continuing to go out and play gigs,” Robin added.
Indeed, the day after their CD release on Friday, they have a show up near Washington, D.C.
“We are in a good place,” Linda said with a smile.
“That’s right,” Robin agreed. “We are in a really good spot.”
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.