Hitting their stride: 48 years and 24 albums later, Robin and Linda Williams still going strong

The rest of the album holds up nicely as well. “We found some older songs and finished them off and we wrote some new songs,” the couple said. Three of the songs describe real life personalities who were part of their lives in Middlebrook, while others, such as Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song,” give nod to musical legends.

As their 24th recording in 48 years of performing together, this newest one is definitely not the same old, same old. From when their last album was released in 2013 until now seems like a lifetime ago. In the interim, their personal lives, the music world, and the world in general have been radically altered.

Much of the recording for this newest release had happened before the world shut down with the pandemic. Like everyone else, Robin and Linda stayed home. Given the gift of time, they realized that they could perfect and flesh out the skeleton of the album that they already had. Also at home and nearby during the last 15 months was their friend, musical collaborator, and farming neighbor Scott Miller.

“Collaborating with Scott was great. It was an opportunity for us to get down with a great writer,” Robin said. The result is that four of the album’s songs were co-written with Miller and one tune, “Someday and Sometime” is Miller’s own piece.