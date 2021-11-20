Holiday Parade, Decoration Trail to return to Waynesboro in December

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for the ‘That Holiday Feeling’ Decorations Trail,’ Seltzer is enthusiastic to see the event be potentially bigger and better come this holiday season and added that it proved to be a big success in just its first year.

“I think it was great,” Seltzer said. “What speaks the most is that people were calling this year to say, ‘Hey, are you doing that again?’ Often, that’s how we know we’ve struck a chord with people. We had people calling to just make sure that they were understanding how it worked when we were in it last year. This year, [we were] starting to get calls about it in October.”

Seltzer said those calls would go both ways, as some residents wanted to take their families out to look at the lights again this year, some wanted to decorate their homes again, and some wanted to do both. She also said that the folks in Parks and Rec decided that, just because the parade was coming back for the first time in two years, didn’t mean that the Decorations Trail had to suddenly end.

“People like to celebrate in their own ways,” Seltzer said. “For some, the big crowd scene of the parade may not be what floats their boat. This gives them an alternative to get out there, be festive and enjoy the Christmas decorations and the season. That’s better suited to some people.”