Holiday Parade, Decoration Trail to return to Waynesboro in December

A pair of holiday favorite events are set to return to Waynesboro.
The city’s Decoration Trail is set to return for the second consecutive year, while Waynesboro’s Christmas parade is primed to return after it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Susan Roberts, Waynesboro’s Park and Rec’s Superintendent of Recreation, is excited for both events to make their returns next month.
“It’s just a chance to get Waynesboro out celebrating Christmas and the holidays,” Roberts said. “After being stuck inside for a while and apart, we’re excited this year to have a couple of holiday [options] to offer our citizens. We’re hoping that we’ll get a good response just because people are so ready to get out and have a little bit of fun.”
Always a town favorite, the city’s Christmas Parade will make its return to Main Street on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. There will be a $40 fee for local businesses to pay if they want to participate and all residents who attend are also encouraged to donate a new toy to the city’s Toy Convoy for a needy child this Christmas.
“We try to promote the Toy Convoy,” Roberts said. “That’s something we ask people to contribute [to] instead of a fee. Anyone that comes to the parade, the Toy Convoy float will be going through and that way, people have an opportunity to bring a new toy if they want to donate it. That goes out to kids in need to help make their Christmas a little more exciting. That’s done through The Salvation Army and WHSV.”
According to Vicky Ferreira, co-chair of the recreation commission board, this is the third time the convoy will be taking place. It still happened last year despite there being no parade.
She, like Roberts, also hopes that the return of the parade helps residents fully enjoy their holiday season this year.
“I think everybody’s extremely excited,” Ferreira said. “Everybody’s ready to jump onboard and just get this going, with COVID restrictions, of course.”
Having personally participated in the parade in the past, Park and Recs Project Manager Stephanie Seltzer said that the event truly helps bring out the holiday spirit in Waynesboro.
“You’ll find lots of smiling faces,” Seltzer said. “There’s lots of sipping hot chocolate. People come out, bring their families and [wave] at their friends or co-workers that are in the parade. It really brings everybody together and, generally, everyone’s smiling, happy, and bundled up. The kids are all there waiting to see if they can get the best spot for candy. It’s just a lot of fun.”
For those attending the parade in wheelchairs, the city also has special plans to make viewing the event much more convenient, accessible and enjoyable.
“We are going to have a designated wheelchair viewing area,” Roberts said. “Sometimes that’s hard for folks that may use the wheelchair to be able to see the parade without a lot of people in front of them. Near the corner of Main St. and Arch, we will have a small section roped off if anyone needs to use that area just to help make their view a little bit better.”
As for the ‘That Holiday Feeling’ Decorations Trail,’ Seltzer is enthusiastic to see the event be potentially bigger and better come this holiday season and added that it proved to be a big success in just its first year.
“I think it was great,” Seltzer said. “What speaks the most is that people were calling this year to say, ‘Hey, are you doing that again?’ Often, that’s how we know we’ve struck a chord with people. We had people calling to just make sure that they were understanding how it worked when we were in it last year. This year, [we were] starting to get calls about it in October.”
Seltzer said those calls would go both ways, as some residents wanted to take their families out to look at the lights again this year, some wanted to decorate their homes again, and some wanted to do both. She also said that the folks in Parks and Rec decided that, just because the parade was coming back for the first time in two years, didn’t mean that the Decorations Trail had to suddenly end.
“People like to celebrate in their own ways,” Seltzer said. “For some, the big crowd scene of the parade may not be what floats their boat. This gives them an alternative to get out there, be festive and enjoy the Christmas decorations and the season. That’s better suited to some people.”
Safety is still a top concern for the city over a year since the pandemic started. In fact, it was actually safety that inspired last year’s event in the first place.
“We actually came up with that last year because the parade had to be cancelled last minute because of COVID,” Roberts said. “We still [needed] to get people an activity that they can do together as a family. We were really lucky. We had a lot of people from the community that decorated anyway, but this way, it allowed all the addresses to come through us. We can promote it on our website.”
Just like last year, Roberts said that residents will be able to plan their own course again this season and enjoy the handiwork and holiday lights of their fellow residents.
“We were able to do a Google Map and people could plot their own course,” Roberts said. “They knew what places had decorations. They could drive by and enjoy it from the warmth of their car.”
Whether planning on personally participating or perusing in town, the Decorations Trail is free for all to enjoy.
“This is much more friendly to every resident at large to be able to participate and get involved in,” Ferreira said. “I actually did my house last year, also. It was definitely a big hit.”
Regardless of whether residents attend just one event or both, the city’s Parks and Rec team is providing plenty of holiday options for residents who just want to unwind with family and friends and enjoy the holiday season this year.
“I think it’s great,” Seltzer said. “It’s nice to see that people are getting comfortable being back out. I, for one, am happy to have people coming back to our venue areas, really celebrating and being able to see the excitement on people’s faces when they see Santa Claus roll by or when they see the crazy cars that are sometimes there. I’m happy that we’re able to do it this year and I think that the residents are happy that it’s back again.”
Speaking of Santa, the city also has found an easy way to help Waynesboro’s kids get in touch with jolly ol’ St. Nick this Christmas.
“We have special connections with The North Pole,” Roberts said. “We’ve worked out special mail delivery with Santa Claus so we have a North Pole Express mail service. If kids write [to] Santa Claus, they can get a letter from Santa sent to them. The elementary schools, as well as the post office, will take that mail and then Santa will write them a letter. That’s also no charge. We try to help Santa get the mail early so that he can respond before Christmas.”
More information and sign-up registration for both the parade and the decorations trail can be found online at playwaynesboro.com.