New Jersey native Kelly Levey has lived in a homeless encampment in Waynesboro known as Tent City for the past two months.

But the 15 or so residents of Tent City on Essex Avenue near the South River and industrial property have been ordered off the property by the owner by early next week or face trespassing charges.

“People have been here for years,” said Levey, who said she is meeting with a social services representative on Friday about getting housing. “But we were told to be all out.”

David Gauldin II, the owner of Bottom Alley Development, owns the property in the 400 and 500 blocks of Essex Avenue, where Tent City is located.

Gauldin said in a statement that police were notified to “address a growing community concern at one of our locations.” In addition, he said, “several stakeholders in the community have come forward with concerns about a population of individuals who are trespassing on our property and have contributed to an increase in theft, loitering and trespassing in the area.”

Gauldin said the city of Waynesboro was asked for help because of concerns about the safety of workers in the area and neighborhood residents.

“The people have been trespassing into our operating outside storage areas and breaking into our buildings,” said Gauldin, who also owns Mathers Construction, with offices on Essex.

Gauldin said the escalation of “dangerous activity has left us in one position, to protect our tenants, the neighborhood, and the community.”

Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department said several officers went to the Tent City location earlier this week and gave the residents “a notice to vacate the premises.”

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said those being asked to leave were given time to make alternative arrangements and given resource information.

Hamp further said that the city “understands that asking the individuals to relocate is disruptive. The Waynesboro Police Department has attempted to fulfill its obligations under the law in the least disruptive manner. Individuals will have a week to make alternative arrangements. The Waynesboro Police Department has provided information about agencies that might be able to furnish support to the impacted individuals. The city is appreciative of the work that various churches and agencies in our community perform in service to homeless individuals.”

Waynesboro City Council member Terry Short said the need for services for the homeless is growing but said the solutions require partnering. Short said state financial assistance is needed, and Waynesboro also must partner with other regional communities on a strategy.

Short said the broader question is “what role does the city have?” in helping generate affordable housing and mental health services for those in crisis.

One area agency offering shelter reached out to Tent City residents as the winter approached.

Brian Edwards, interim executive director and board chairman of Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, said his organization had encouraged Tent City residents to come to WARM’s cold weather shelter in November when cold weather started.

“We encouraged them and said, ‘you can’t be outside forever,’ but it didn’t seem to resonate,” Edwards said. And he said while WARM was well under its 35-bed capacity at rotating area churches in November, the cold weather shelter is now full.

Edwards said Tent City residents resisted coming to the WARM cold weather shelter because of rules not allowing pets and limiting the number of items you can bring.

One person who has aided the residents of the Tent City is Augusta County resident Randall Wolf, the board president of Bike Box of the Blue Ridge, a local nonprofit that assists people in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County with transportation.

Wolf said Bike Box has provided many Tent City residents with bikes over the past year. He said the residents have become homeless through a variety of circumstances.

“These are people who have some sort of family situation or job situation. It’s a combination of things,” said Wolf. Some of the Tent City residents have mental health issues. “A small percentage want this (living homeless) as their lifestyle,” he said.

Wolf said the Tent City has served “as a safe place for them, sort of like a tribe. They know everybody and support and help each other.”

Levey said she once worked as an interior decorator but has battled health issues, including five back surgeries.