Hornets and yellow jackets are in season again at Shenandoah National Park

LaTorre switched from thru-hiking to section hiking this year, and after hiking for six days and eighty miles from Rockfish Gap to Thornton Gap, had no trouble from any hornets or yellow jackets.

“I was very, very fortunate this time,” LaTorre said. “I just keep walking, I don’t swat at them. I just let them do their ‘bee thing.’ I did consider myself really lucky because I heard that they were out and they can really ruin a day.”

Should he or anyone he was hiking with have been attacked, LaTorre said he would take the following steps for recovery.

“First thing I would do is pull out the stingers if they were there,” LaTorre said. “Second thing I would do is just sit quiet for a few minutes and check in with myself – ‘Am I going into any sort of anaphylactic shock?’ Always carry some form of emergency communication. If there are other hikers around, call out, ask them to sit with you for a few minutes … again, it comes to common sense of what you’re going to do next.”

Like LaTorre, Gubler says common sense and awareness is key to being safe at the park. It can also potentially help keep others safe as they enjoy their day, as well.