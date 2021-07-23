Hornets and yellow jackets are in season again at Shenandoah National Park

“Bee” alert on certain trails at Shenandoah National Park.
On July 16, Shenandoah National Park took to social media to alert its attendees to be vigilant about an increased number in hornet and yellow jacket nests in the south district of the park near Waynesboro.
There were also increased numbers near Berry Hollow and Whiteoak Canyon on the park’s east side, as well.
While some may feel slightly worried about the rise in numbers, Shenandoah National Park Biologist Rolf Gubler says this is actually normal at the park this time of year and that guests shouldn’t feel threatened by the news.
“The reason why we see increased hornet and yellow jacket populations is sometimes it’s driven by the fact that maybe we didn’t have a cold snap during the spring that will sort of suppress populations,” Gubler said. “Yellow jacket and hornet populations are sort of cyclical anyway, so we could just be on an up-year.”
Liz Garcia, a physical science technician at Shenandoah National Park, also stated that safety is a top priority for everyone at the park, from the staff to all of its visitors.
When on hiking trails and enjoying the environment, Garcia advises those at the park to use “situational awareness.”
“Pay attention and watch for flying insects,” Garcia said. “Just keep an eye out and maybe stay on the trails.”
Regarding visitors, Gubler said that while some may notice the nests, the ones more likely to notice them are the hikers traversing the park’s near 200,000 acres of land.
“We’re getting good information from our ridge runners, which are volunteers that hike and sort of monitor the Appalachian Trail,” Gubler said. “That’s where we’re getting the bulk of our information.”
Gubler also pointed out that staff members on the boundary near Whiteoak Canyon, and visitors in some cases, have also submitted reports, as well.
“We rely [on] a bunch of different sources to get that information,” Gubler said.
As previously mentioned, Gubler noted that this increase in hornets and yellow jackets happens yearly, but this year, those numbers began growing a bit earlier than usual – a little more than a week into July.
“It started first in that very hollow Whiteoak Canyon area about two weeks ago and just this past week, was more down in the south end of the park between mile post 75 and probably 90,” Gubler said. “There were three nests in that area. I think they were mostly [hornets].”
While hornet nests are to be watched out for, ground nests are also something for visitors to be attentive of while traversing through the park and are mostly inhabited by yellow jackets.
“The ground nest is typically your yellow jackets,” Gubler said. “Sometimes they’ll nest in hollow trees, but it’s almost always ground nests.”
Gubler continued by explaining that yellow jackets are yellow and black, but a smaller member of the wasp family, while bald-faced hornets are slightly larger, can be far more aggressive and are “typically in your classic gray, sort of papier-mâché aerial nest.”
Should a nest be in a high-traffic area where numerous people and hikers are usually present or by an entryway near park visitors, an EPA-approved spray can be used once or twice on certain nests to deactivate them, but Gubler reassured that it’s only used if necessary.
“We want to alert the public,” Gubler said. “In some cases, we’ll flag areas. If it’s a high-use trail, we’ll spray the nest. Those are some of the mitigation strategies we have.”
Flagging an area for safety is also something that Jim “Tin Man” LaTorre, a member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s board of directors, has recommended doing in the case of dangerous insects and terrain after countless miles hiked through America’s famed Appalachian Trail.
Last year, LaTorre started a 275 mile thru-hike from Springer Mountain to Georgia’s Hot Springs on the Appalachian Trail, but had to stop for safety after COVID started.
LaTorre switched from thru-hiking to section hiking this year, and after hiking for six days and eighty miles from Rockfish Gap to Thornton Gap, had no trouble from any hornets or yellow jackets.
“I was very, very fortunate this time,” LaTorre said. “I just keep walking, I don’t swat at them. I just let them do their ‘bee thing.’ I did consider myself really lucky because I heard that they were out and they can really ruin a day.”
Should he or anyone he was hiking with have been attacked, LaTorre said he would take the following steps for recovery.
“First thing I would do is pull out the stingers if they were there,” LaTorre said. “Second thing I would do is just sit quiet for a few minutes and check in with myself – ‘Am I going into any sort of anaphylactic shock?’ Always carry some form of emergency communication. If there are other hikers around, call out, ask them to sit with you for a few minutes … again, it comes to common sense of what you’re going to do next.”
Like LaTorre, Gubler says common sense and awareness is key to being safe at the park. It can also potentially help keep others safe as they enjoy their day, as well.
“Just be vigilant,” Gubler said. “Use common sense. Get to know what a hornet nest looks like and if it’s 20 feet up in a tree, it’s totally fine. They’re [a] native predator insect, they’re going to be doing beneficial things, just leave them alone. But if they’re very close to a visitor use area, then you want to tell a ranger.”
Gubler also added that if visitors can’t find a ranger to report a nest to, flag the area if possible to warn others that a nest or ground nest is nearby.
Contact stations are also available for hikers and attendees, and can be further used to alert the staff.
Visitors shouldn’t feel unsafe or threatened due to the insects, as Shenandoah National Park is used to this occurrence yearly, Gubler reassured. With the numbers already rising, he says the science and data behind it should also be fun to monitor throughout the rest of the summer.
“It’ll be interesting to see what type of yellow jacket and hornet year we’re going to be looking at since things have started so early,” Gubler said.