The good news is that houses are still being constructed in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, but the bad news is that the area’s housing inventory remains drastically short.

And there is no evidence that a fix is coming soon for the lack of available housing.

Rick Kane, the broker-owner of Westhills Ltd., REALTORS in Fishersville, tracks housing trends each month in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. Kane’s May housing trends report shows that the area housing inventory is about 81 percent lower than it should be.

The ripple effect of the housing shortage is more than new residents coming to the area. The deficit impacts area residents in transition.

“I have a whole list of buyers who don’t want to sell their house until they figure ‘where I’m going,’" Kane said.

Typical might be an older homeowner who wants to transition to retirement housing. Because of their age, Kane said they might prefer a 1,500-square-foot home with one level and one garage.

“If we had that, we couldn’t build them fast enough,” Kane said of the retirement housing.

Prospective buyers for Kane include Richmond, Roanoke and Lynchburg residents, as well as those from Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.

“Most have a reason to come here, and the Charlottesville and Harrisonburg ones are willing to commute,” he said.

Waynesboro continues to see robust new home construction. Kane said housing data compiled by the Greater Augusta Association of Realtors shows that 24 of the 26 pending sales in Waynesboro are new construction. And the hot price range in Waynesboro is $260,000 to $360,000.

But anecdotally, Kane said riding around Waynesboro tells a story as well. There is ample new housing off Hopeman Parkway with the Evershire, Claybrook and Ivy Commons developments and the continued development of Anna Marie Estates. There is also development in Waynesboro’s West End near the shopping and commercial center of the city.

“But when you drive through the rest of town, you rarely see a for sale sign,” Kane said.

Interest rates have become a more prominent part of the housing conversation with the increase of those rates over the past year.

“Interest rates are a bigger factor than before. From the seller’s point of view, do I want to give up a lower rate and take on a bigger interest rate,” Kane said.

He advises buyers to find a house they like and commit to buying because interest rates will decrease and refinancing can occur.

Kane said the current status quo of housing for the area will not change soon. And he said the dilemma is that housing would be challenging if a new industry came to the area.

“This is not something we can get out of overnight,” he said. “As much as I want better-paying jobs, where would you house them?”

Across Virginia, housing inventory and sales are off. The Virginia REALTORS May report shows that May sales in Virginia were 21 percent lower than a year ago in May. And after six months of growth, the inventory in May shrank for the second straight month. The report says the listings statewide at the end of May were 8.5 percent lower than a year ago.

However, the president of Virginia REALTORS says demand for housing makes it a seller’s market in Virginia. In a press release, President Katrina M. Smith said, “On average, compared to this time last year, most sellers are still getting more than asking price for their home.”