Humpback: Two trails diverged in the woods

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — With all due respect to Robert Frost who had to choose from two roads that diverged in the woods, my hiking buddy and I decided to choose both, trails rather than roads, on consecutive weeks.
Both trails, and a few others as well, begin at the Humpback Gap Overlook parking lot, located at milepost 6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Check out the information sign at the parking lot for a map of the various trails. We originally went to the parking lot because we wanted to take the dogs on a hike up to the Humpback Rocks cliffs.
Please note that this is a popular hike and with other entertainment options limited during the pandemic, folks are flocking to the outdoors like never before. That in itself is a great thing, but sometimes popular trails get a little crowded and make it hard to socially distance. If you decide to hike this trail, pick a weekday and get an early start to avoid the crowds.
This short but steep climb to a rock outcropping makes one really work for the amazing view of the mountains and valleys from the rocks. It is absolutely worth the effort.
One trail guide describes the hike as "very tough" and "very rocky," and I would have to agree. The summit is a jagged outcropping of greenstone that juts out from the top of Humpback Mountain.
The trail, which is fairly wide in places, is just under a mile one way but in that length hikers begin at 2,360 feet and gain 800 feet in elevation. The rock outcroppings are at more than 3,000 feet. The entire trail is uphill, but the second half is rocky as well as uphill.
Our trusty canine companions did a fine job of accompanying us and were even game to scramble out onto the rock cliffs at the top. The only disappointing thing at the top is the amount of graffiti on the rocks; just ignore it and enjoy the view.
Although the way up was harder cardiovascularly speaking, the way down was much harder to us because it was steep and rocky and we had to be very careful to not slide and fall. There were times when we had to pick our way carefully and even grab hold of a tree or boulder to make sure that we did not twist an ankle or knee.
We returned a week later without the dogs but with our walking sticks and backpacks full of water. This time we turned left instead of right to choose the other trail, a small portion of the 2,000-mile long Appalachian Trail that stretches from Georgia to Maine. As we headed into the woods following the AT’s white blazes, we quickly left the throngs of hikers at Humpback behind. In fact, over the course of the next five hours, we saw just four people (and two deer). Essentially, we had the trail to ourselves for eight miles.
The hike was a very pretty hike, almost totally wooded, which was good as it provided some shade on a hot and muggy day. The trail was moderate and not too rocky. There were some long stretches that were up and some that were down, but nothing that approached the steepness of Humpback Rocks.
A plethora of wildflowers crowded the edges of the trail, perhaps the most spectacular being Black Cohosh. There was one point on the first third of the trail (called the Albright Loop) where there were thousands of these white spikey flowers that some call fairy candles in a 360-degree panorama around us – breathtaking! Birds serenaded us throughout the hike; once I even heard a Bob White.
In two spots we saw evidence of the families who once called the Blue Ridge Mountains their home. An old cemetery (the Lowe Family) must have had 30 or more graves marked with fieldstones. Further on we saw the remains of the Mayo family home place. The mortarless chimney made an impressive sentinel of those forgotten pioneers.
So there you have it: two trails, two vastly different hikes. Robert Frost noted in his famous poem “The Road Not Taken” that he was sorry that he could not take both paths. We were glad that we did.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.