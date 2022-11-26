Hundreds compete in YMCA's annual Turkey Trot race

Hundreds of runners got a jump-start on burning off calories Thursday morning before enjoying a Thanksgiving meal.

More than 500 people and families from 13 states gathered at the Waynesboro Family YMCA on Thanksgiving morning to compete in the Dick Meador Memorial Turkey Trot.

A calm fall day was the ideal backdrop for the largest race in its 24-year history, which saw record times in both the adult and kids’ events. The official starter was Justice Allen, who won the event the past four years in a row. Allen was unable to complete because of an injury which opened the door for Oliver Wilson-Cooke from Boone, North Caroline, who finished first overall with a blistering 15:07, the top time in the event’s history with an average mile of 4:53.

The top female competitor was Abigail Motley from Alexandria, posting an 18:10 chip time. This year held its first Masters Division for racers over 40. Local runner and coach Julie Stephens won with a 23:49, and the male Masters Champion was Stacy Voils from Ponte Vedra, Florida, finishing at 19:55.

The Gobbler on the Greenway had more than 40 children making a mile sprint. Pre-race, the YMCA Turkey, along with Y Foundation President Tripp Franklin, also the coach of Wilson Memorial’s cross country track team, led stretches for the youth. Carson Hall of Verona was the top boy’s participant with a 7:32 second mile. Winning the girl’s division was Iyla Shifflet from Staunton, running an 8:10.

The day’s story was Rylan Pool, 8, from Stuarts Draft. Last year, Pool ran the event on crutches and competed this year with his new prosthetic leg. Pool finished under 11 minutes and vowed to return with his new running blade next year to the crowd’s cheer.

Race Director Brett Figgat started the event 24 years ago and said the races were successful.

“We started this race 24 years ago because Boars Head hosted a Thanksgiving Day race and was getting bigger and bigger, so we decided to do it over here,” Figgat said. “First few years was roughly 40 people, but by the fifth year, it really started to take hold.”

Executive Director Jeff Fife was excited by the turnout.

“It’s a great way to celebrate family and fellowship as well as physical activity,” he said. “What better way to start Thanksgiving than with a walk or run before sitting down to a big meal.”

Next year’s race will be on Nov. 23.