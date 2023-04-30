By the 13th mile, the 360 half-marathoners were ready for a laugh.

One of the final course signs that Park to Park Half Marathon runners encountered mentioned that, “This is a lot of work for a free banana.”

Jokes aside, it was a perfect day for hundreds of runners to make their way from Stuarts Draft Park to Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro.

Park to Park Half Marathon race director Amanda Reeve was pleased with the turnout for the 15th year of the event.

“It’s really good,” Reeve said. “The year after COVID, it was sort of a funny year, and we had to start really spread out. It took us an hour to get everyone going. Last year, we were back to what felt a little more normal. It was nice to be back to normal for the 15th year.”

Ryan Foster out of Bridgewater was the first person to cross the finish line — and pass the clever banana sign — with a time of 1:15:16.61.

He won the overall men’s event.

“I saw a local half-marathon for the spring, and I just wanted to give it a go,” Foster said. “I hadn’t done one in a while. I felt great. It was beautiful weather. It felt good. I felt strong.”

Krista Showalter Ehst has run the Park to Park for the last few years. The Harrisonburg resident had the top time on the female side.

“I had a woman with me for first number of miles,” said Ehst, who posted a time of 1:27:05.27. “I felt like that put good pressure on me to keep my mile pace up. I felt like I was able to handle the hills well. I was tired at the end, but I pushed through.”

Charlottesville-based nonprofit Therapeutic Adventures is the financial beneficiary of this year’s half marathon.

“We’ve worked with them for a number of years,” Reeve said. “They provide adaptive sports all throughout the Central Virginia region.”

Dozens of family members, volunteers and well-wishers cheered the runners on for the last stretch of the race through Ridgeview Park.

The runners covered a large age demographic as well as geography. College students came from as far as Virginia Tech, while others like Stephen Gray made the short trip from Staunton.

“I think I did better today,” said Gray, one of approximately 30 runners from the Staunton Roadrunners organization to participate in Saturday’s race. “This is my third year running it. Today, I was four minutes better than I was at Shamrock. I like doing Run The Valley as a series. It’s a beautiful view.”

A complete list of results can be found here at runsignup.com.