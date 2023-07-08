Saturday morning's races in Waynesboro proved people of all ages can enjoy running.

Hundreds of people gathered at Ridgeview Park to either participate or watch the 44th annual Sunrise Spectacular 5K and 10K races, which kicked off the city's Spectacular event that celebrated the Fourth of July from sunrise to sunset a few days after the patriotic holiday with family events, food trucks, a hot dog eating contest, and a free concert before ending with a fireworks display from Sunset Park, which could be seen from most of the city.

"It's always a fun race," said Amanda Reeve, the Waynesboro Parks and Rec race coordinator. "Fireworks will go off tonight, and it's a nice way to start the day."

Prior to the pandemic, the event was known as Summer Extravaganza before being rebranded a year ago.

"It was a great day," Reeve said after the races. "The weather was decent. The temperature was a tad lower than what it's been the rest of the week."

Reeve said 250 people registered for either the 5K or 10K race, which is fewer participants than before the pandemic. However, Reeve said she was pleased with the turnout.

"Since COVID, everything has been slightly lower," she said. "It's on par with the past few years."

Finishing the race

This year, Vailes Home Improvement Services in Fishersville partnered with Waynesboro Parks and Rec to present the oldest person to compete in Saturday's 5K with the Young Spirit Award in honor of Dorothy "Dot" Vailes White, who died in November at age 86, just three months after running in Staunton's Fourth of July 5K race in 2022.

"Even when she became sick, she would sit at the park, close her eyes, and picture running in her mind," said Dwayne Jones, Waynesboro’s parks and recreation director.

White was an active runner throughout life, participating in 5K events in Waynesboro and Staunton.

"Dot never let her age slow her down," Jones said. "Running brought joy to her life. You could see how happy it made her when she gathered her family to participate in a 5K event."

Family members said that White passed her love of running down to her children and grandchildren.

"She was a huge inspiration for me," said White's grandson, Stuart Vailes, 22, of Waynesboro. "Her entire life, she advocated for being physically active and healthy."

Stuart ran the 5K in 18 minutes and 20.63 seconds to finish first in the male 20-29 category and fifth overall.

"Up until the year she died, she was running 5K races," said Stuart Vailes, who competed in cross country and track and field at Waynesboro High School, and runs on the club cross country team at Virginia Tech. "She was one of the most determined people I have ever met."

White's granddaughter, Samantha Vailes, 26, of Lyndhurst, agreed.

"I like to carry on the tradition," she said. "I always think of her when I run now."

Samantha Vailes finished the course in 25 minutes and 41.13 seconds, which was a personal best.

"I beat my time by a minute," she said. "It's a tough course. Waynesboro is hilly, so you have to pace yourself."

White's son and Stuart's father, Robert Vailes, 60, of Waynesboro, also ran in the 5K, finishing in 32 minutes and 39.12 seconds.

Samantha Vailes said honoring her grandmother with the Young Spirit Award was important to the entire family. Her uncle, Robert Vailes, agreed.

"As you get older, it's easy to do nothing," Robert Vailes said. "Recognizing the oldest runner for just participating is important."

The 2023 Young Spirit Award winner was John Gorsica III, 83, of Waynesboro, who finished the course in 37 minutes and 12.77 seconds.

Through the ages

One of the youngest runners to compete in the 5K was 6-year-old Soren Corbett of Augusta County, who finished in 46 minutes and 57.20 seconds.

Running is a family tradition for Soren, who ran the race with her mother, Tiffany Corbett, grandmother, Cindy Knott, and older sister, Linley Corbett.

Soren's father, Rob Corbett, competed when he was a teenager.

"I was part of the 2002 state championship cross country team at Fort Defiance," Rob said. "Running is something we do as a family, and the girls carry it on."

Linley, who finished the course in 31 minutes and 22.53 seconds, plans to run for Wilson Memorial High School's cross country team this year when she attends as a freshman.

"Running gives me an outlet to push myself," she said.

The 14-year-old said she feels no pressure carrying on her father's legacy.

"He has a lot of great tips," Linley said of her father.

When asked what she thought of her first 5K, Soren responded with one word.

"Happy," she said with a smile.

On the other side of the spectrum was Tom Kieffer, 78, of Crimora.

One of the oldest men to race in the 5K, Kieffer, who finished in 36 minutes and 45.37 seconds, carried a U.S. flag the entire distance.

"I've been doing it for about 10 years," said Kieffer, a Vietnam veteran who retired from the Air Force. "I do it to commemorate everyone who can't be here."

Kieffer, a volunteer coach for the Waynesboro High School cross country team, started running when he was 61.

"I was diagnosed with diabetes at 55," he said.

Rather than take medicines, he started walking and lost 80 pounds. After walking for four years, he began running.

"My first race was a 10K at the Fall Foliage Festival in Waynesboro in 2006," he said. "Since then, I have done several half-marathons."

Kieffer said it's never too late to start running.

"Get out and move," he said. "Once you start walking fast, what's the next natural thing to do? Start running."

Top performers

It took 20-year-old Austin Molitor of Lockport, Ill., 15 minutes and 50.02 seconds to finish the 5K race, earning him first place overall.

Matthew Barresi, 40, of Palmyra, finished in second place, completing the course in 16 minutes and 1.28 seconds. Aidan Griffin, 17, of Rochelle, placed third, finishing the race in 17 minutes and 11.35 seconds.

Jess Reid, 38, of Lexington, was the first female to cross the finish line, running the course in 21 minutes and 34.03 seconds.

Less than a minute later, Michelle Trayer, 57, of Stuarts Draft, finished in 22 minutes and 16.71 seconds, and Jessica Dryer, 17, of Waynesboro, finished in 22 minutes and 33.13 seconds to place second and third.

Glen Allen resident Adam Sheldon, 40, was the first to finish the 10K in 39 minutes and 8.01 seconds.

Paul Shifflett, 55, of Staunton, was the second in 41 minutes and 36.04 seconds, while Timothy Smelser, 36, of Harrisonburg, ran the course in 41 minutes and 38.45 seconds for third overall.

Forty-six-year-old Sophie Lamber of Staunton took first in the women's 10K in 44 minutes and 32.63 seconds.

Bethany Persian, 40, of Staunton, placed second in 51 minutes and 34.33 seconds, while Yael Cockayne, 49, of Charlottesville, finished in 51 minutes and 47.97 seconds to place third.

Going the distance

Sunrise Spectacular is the third race in the Run the Valley Race Series, which includes the Mad Anthony Mud Run, Park to Park 1/2 Marathon, Sunrise Spectacular 5K and the Fall Foliage 10K. Reeve said 56 runners participated in the first two races.

"Next week, I will pull the names of how many of those people ran the third one," Reeve said.

After the fourth race, participants’ times from all four events will be combined. The male and female with the lowest combined time across all four races will be crowned Run the Valley Series Champions for 2023. The overall champs from 2023 will be able to run the 2024 series free of charge. The second- and third-place male and female finishers will be recognized with awards. All finishers get medals at each race that features designs. This year’s medals are magnetic and can be connected to form a larger overall design for runners participating in all the races.

"We did a cool medal series this year," Reeve said. "All the medals piece together. It's amazing."

The Fall Foliage 5K and 10K, which start at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro, will be on Oct. 14.

"Last year was the first time we had the majority of it on the Greenway," Reeve said. "We want to do as much of it on the Greenway as we can this year as well."

Samantha hopes to complete the Run the Valley Race Series in honor of her grandmother.

"I have one more to do," said Samantha, who added she feels connected to her grandmother when running. "This is my first time doing it. I don't think I would have done it without that inspiration from her."

Sunrise Spectacular 10K results Place Name Gender Time Age 1 Adam Sheldon M 0:39:08.01 40 2 Paul Shifflett M 0:41:36.04 55 3 Timothy Smelser M 0:41:38.45 36 4 Justin Clement M 0:41:52.81 46 5 Paul Titus M 0:42:36.61 53 6 Jackson Brammer M 0:44:24.45 17 7 Sophie Lambert F 0:44:32.63 46 8 Jimmy Atkins M 0:44:33.27 54 9 John Giegel M 0:44:39.13 57 10 Aaron Allen M 0:46:18.97 46 11 Glenn Brammer M 0:46:27.72 45 12 Robert Grams M 0:47:26.70 33 13 Mark Coddington M 0:47:59.42 39 14 Sam Ashby M 0:47:59.57 13 15 Miles Goodloe M 0:48:30.57 39 16 Eric Pritchett M 0:49:12.86 53 17 Simon Cockayne M 0:50:09.75 51 18 James Kenngott M 0:50:16.71 43 19 Ron Hoffman M 0:50:27.41 59 20 Chris Campbell M 0:51:24.05 49 21 Bethany Persian F 0:51:34.33 40 22 Yael Cockayne F 0:51:47.97 49 23 Susan Rieser F 0:52:04.56 38 24 James Goalder M 0:52:21.50 18 25 Kristin Berrang F 0:52:46.19 33 26 Joshua Dan M 0:52:58.98 26 27 Peyton McCray M 0:53:11.89 13 28 Ammon Shepherd M 0:53:49.00 46 29 Andrew Parlier M 0:54:31.24 45 30 Katie Dunbar F 0:54:36.13 38 31 Paige DeLange F 0:55:16.37 37 32 Heather Gingerich F 0:55:38.71 43 33 Henley Ann Coffman F 0:55:39.43 13 34 James Lagrua Lagrua M 0:56:08.82 60 35 Francis Saunders III M 0:56:27.70 42 36 Elaine Cheng F 0:56:28.64 50 37 Laura Dunford F 0:56:37.89 51 38 Elizabeth Coltrane F 0:56:44.53 36 39 Lindsay Beaton F 0:57:06.74 40 40 Rob Beaton M 0:57:06.91 59 41 Kathryn Kasen F 0:57:23.97 33 42 Coral Daniels F 0:57:24.02 47 43 Evie Hobbs F 0:57:44.75 13 44 Angela Grazul F 0:57:54.55 46 45 Shea Manship F 0:58:13.94 27 46 Jacob Kim M 0:58:28.09 13 47 Minsu Kim M 0:59:26.29 47 48 John Birckhead M 1:00:23.11 41 49 Amanda Forbes F 1:00:47.05 41 50 Lauren Childers F 1:00:58.37 34 51 Corissa Robey F 1:01:04.26 34 52 Ashley Morani F 1:04:29.25 20 53 Dan Ferraro M 1:04:38.95 48 54 Steven Rosenberg M 1:04:46.14 57 55 Lori Mays F 1:04:46.16 49 56 Maira Romero F 1:06:35.90 28 57 John Carter M 1:08:27.16 57 58 John Bernier M 1:08:58.85 65 59 Julie Cox F 1:10:04.79 52 60 Henry Wood M 1:10:23.12 84 61 Nancy Cooper F 1:10:36.16 38 62 Raymond Kannapell M 1:12:05.31 73 63 Samantha Sandoval F 1:33:57.39 26

Sunrise Spectacular 5K results Place Name Gender Time Age 1 Austin Molitor M 15:50.0 20 2 Matthew Barresi M 16:01.3 40 3 Aidan Griffin M 17:11.3 17 4 Sam Allen M 17:43.0 46 5 Stuart Vailes M 18:20.6 22 6 Lee Forbes M 19:07.9 43 7 Gabriel Jellum M 19:08.6 19 8 Jed Derrick M 19:16.6 15 9 Colin Reid M 19:17.7 41 10 William Canter M 19:35.8 31 11 Seth Ranck M 19:50.7 21 12 Jason Duncan M 19:58.7 38 13 Steve Gray M 20:32.7 44 14 Jacob Dryer M 20:48.0 21 15 Scott Kilianski M 20:51.1 31 16 Tracy Knight M 21:00.1 54 17 Alex Cheng M 21:04.9 17 18 Michael Killen M 21:05.6 39 19 Troy Argenbright M 21:16.1 42 20 Taylor Borches M 21:16.4 17 21 Jess Reid F 21:34.0 38 22 Canon Reid M 21:41.7 16 23 Ty Arney M 21:50.5 14 24 Isaac Ranck M 22:15.4 14 25 Michelle Trayer F 22:16.7 57 26 Jessica Dryer F 22:18.3 17 27 Reid Harris M 22:26.9 43 28 Macy Rowe F 22:27.9 13 29 Georgia Babish F 22:28.8 15 30 Kevin Caran M 22:32.3 49 31 Jaden Robertson M 23:24.6 15 32 Gideon Abbott M 23:36.2 19 33 Jessica Kime F 23:40.6 30 34 Jakhari Porter M 23:55.1 16 35 Joseph Oxford M 23:57.6 15 36 Digory Towles M 24:00.7 11 37 Mark Simpson M 24:02.0 51 38 Connor Sellers M 24:09.7 15 39 Harrison Combs M 24:22.1 8 40 Heather Snow F 24:35.2 48 41 Lacey Keagy F 24:39.2 13 42 Debbie Crum F 24:47.7 64 43 Isaac Bagley M 24:49.4 42 44 Caleb Lotts M 24:52.0 33 45 Jonathan Towles M 25:14.1 39 46 Katie Densberger F 25:18.9 39 47 Kaitlyn Keagy F 25:40.2 13 48 Samantha Vailes F 25:41.1 26 49 Crystal Zickefoose F 25:55.1 36 50 Dustin Zickefoose M 25:55.2 36 51 Alexander B. Gilmore M 25:56.2 30 52 Chandler Gillespie M 26:04.3 50 53 Thomas Rumley M 26:10.2 40 54 Gene Oxford M 26:12.8 46 55 Max Quillen M 26:27.7 45 56 Benjamin Martindell M 26:49.1 31 57 Gary Michael M 26:55.3 68 58 Kasie McCormick F 26:59.6 31 59 Reagan Allen F 27:00.5 13 60 Liliana Keagy F 27:04.4 9 61 Chad Weinhold M 27:14.8 48 62 Kimberly Ashlin F 27:32.6 45 63 Adam Reeve M 27:51.6 43 64 Karl Kennedy M 27:55.4 52 65 Mary Combs F 28:13.0 44 66 Matt Dana M 28:15.1 50 67 Crystal Shenk F 28:22.5 39 68 Thony Aceituno M 28:31.5 39 69 Elizabeth Blackburn F 28:45.5 34 70 Eric Laser M 28:47.1 66 71 Stephen Satterlee M 29:05.8 38 72 Courtney Rose F 29:07.5 39 73 Steven Arney M 29:14.3 49 74 Rachel Allen F 29:18.9 13 75 Michael Keagy M 29:26.6 44 76 Anita Bryan F 29:27.9 60 77 Amelia Coltrane F 29:41.2 40 78 Jay Messenger M 29:55.6 63 79 Kenneth Goodberry M 30:03.5 44 80 Dave Irvin M 30:38.9 60 81 Ava Ferraro F 30:52.8 16 82 Rowan Morris F 30:58.3 13 83 Hillary Wertz F 31:04.3 31 84 Sally Baird F 31:10.6 59 85 Mia Ward F 31:13.2 56 86 Lee Clark M 31:20.7 52 87 Christa Jones F 31:21.6 34 88 Linley Corbett F 31:22.5 14 89 Anna Manikus F 31:23.9 40 90 Lydia Shiflett F 31:42.0 12 91 Samuel Hostetter M 31:47.7 56 92 Shannon Zaccaria F 31:48.1 46 93 Jolie Lewis F 31:52.1 51 94 Melanie Keagy F 31:52.9 42 95 Robert Vailes M 32:39.1 60 96 Vishal Gandhi M 33:10.9 35 97 Kristi Rose F 33:17.0 39 98 Kenny Piller M 33:17.5 54 99 Richard Griffin M 33:18.6 71 100 Margaret Bain F 33:25.6 43 101 Mary Kwiecinski F 33:27.8 45 102 Chloe Sellers F 33:32.9 12 103 Victoria Johnston F 33:48.6 66 104 Steven Faught M 34:11.6 41 105 Brooke Pritt F 34:11.8 37 106 Laura Williams F 34:18.0 46 107 Carla Messenger F 34:37.4 54 108 Tracy Moyers F 34:50.2 33 109 Maddie McCann F 35:04.7 24 110 William Byler M 35:05.4 24 111 Diego P. Camacho M 35:10.5 33 112 Amanda Craig F 35:26.6 40 113 Kate Craig F 35:26.9 60 114 Audrey Williams F 35:43.6 35 115 Ashton Brower F 36:13.1 33 116 Betsy Solomon F 36:19.0 71 117 Jamie McClanahan M 36:34.1 45 118 Cade Campbell M 36:44.7 13 119 Tom Kieffer M 36:45.4 78 120 Shirley Shenk F 36:50.1 65 121 Ashley Easter F 37:01.3 34 122 Allen Campbell M 37:06.0 40 123 Courtney Markham F 37:10.3 48 124 Hattie Markham F 37:10.4 10 125 John J. Gorsica III M 37:12.8 83 126 Ryan Lepsch M 37:21.0 33 127 Kim Dofflemyer F 37:32.7 40 128 Jacob Dofflemyer M 37:32.9 7 129 Emmy O'Shea F 37:55.3 15 130 Virginia Bolena F 37:55.4 42 131 Emily Ward F 38:06.9 13 132 Pilar Remer F 39:43.3 29 133 Jeff Wagoner M 40:25.4 50 134 Micah Shaw M 41:06.8 7 135 Kimberley Shaw F 41:07.5 40 136 Rachel Hutchins F 41:15.2 36 137 Jennifer Dean F 41:18.4 33 138 Wesley Dean M 41:18.7 34 139 Betty Aceituno F 41:52.6 40 140 Rachael Ravenscroft F 42:20.2 28 141 Renatea Gaumer F 42:28.3 54 142 Teresa Stevens F 42:29.5 54 143 Kristen D'Allura F 42:32.4 30 144 Morgan Martindell F 43:06.0 29 145 Pamela Stratos F 44:08.3 70 146 Alyssa Lomonaco F 44:32.3 36 147 Andrew Bender M 44:37.8 59 148 Meghan Bernier F 44:57.0 39 149 Sharon Mckew F 45:16.1 64 150 Don Ingham M 46:16.5 44 151 Cohen Ingham M 46:30.8 14 152 Tiffany Corbett F 46:54.2 39 153 Soren Corbett F 46:57.2 6 154 Cindy Knott F 47:01.3 57 155 Amos Painter M 47:45.8 42 156 Cambridge Austin F 50:03.9 68 157 Courtney Bender F 54:53.6 33 158 Tonya Meier F 59:33.0 51 159 Amy Coffey F 59:33.5 52