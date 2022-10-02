Hyundai dealership in Waynesboro is renovating its showroom

A car dealership in Waynesboro is upgrading its showroom.

Waynesboro Wright Way Hyundai dealership officially started construction of it's new showroom last month and plans to have a state-of-the-art facility, such as offering charging stations for their electric cars.

Construction is expected to be completed early next year.

“It’s going to have a whole new facelift,” Brown said. “Construction is just underway. The demolishing of the showroom has started.”

The Wright Way dealership was based in Staunton, but bought the Waynesboro property around three years ago. Renovations were to be done earlier, but the projects had to postponed because of the pandemic.

The dealership will still be open while under construction and plan to host more philanthropic events. Over the sumer, the dealership participated in a Christmas in July campaign the week of July 18 with a Toys for Tots event hosted alongside the ACCA Shriners temple, the hospital’s fraternity chapter, in Richmond.

The dealership ended up donating more than 100 toys to the Shriners Research Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.

“We felt great about it, that’s the response that we want,” said Brooke Brown, owner of Wright Way Hyundai. “We try to do a lot of stuff for the community.”

Not only is Shriners Research Hospital known for its philanthropic efforts towards their pediatric patients, but it recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.

“It’s both a celebration of the Shriners Hospital system and Shriners Hospital fraternities that started our hospital, because it is their 150-year anniversary,” said Trana Pittman, marketing director for Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville. “They started this whole system a hundred years ago in response to children having polio, so it’s a wonderful story.”