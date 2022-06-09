I-64 west overnight lane closures for Afton Mountain start Monday

Milling and paving operations on westbound Interstate 64 require overnight alternate lane closures on Afton Mountain starting Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The work will take place from Monday through Thursday nights for about six weeks. Drivers should be alert for lane closings from the Nelson/Augusta County line (near mile marker 100) to exit 96 (Waynesboro/Lyndhurst).

During certain phases of the project expect overnight closures of the on and off-ramps between westbound I-64 and Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro). Digital message signs will provide detour information.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.