I-81 and Exit 235 improvements part of Wednesday public hearing

VDOT will hold a design public hearing Wednesday concerning the construction of truck climbing lanes on Interstate 81 in Augusta and Rockingham Counties and interchange improvements at exit 235 in Weyers Cave.

The meeting will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plecker Center for Continuing Education at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave.

The format for Wednesday allows citizens to come in and discuss the project one-on-one with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting to Jennifer Hoover, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, Va. 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

The project adds a third lane to northbound I-81 from mile marker 234.1 to 237.7 and southbound I-81 from mile marker 237.9 to 234.1. Also included are improvements at the interchange of I-81 and Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) at exit 235.