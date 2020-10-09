I-81 crash Friday afternoon in Augusta County kills one person

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, according to a press release from Virginia State Police.
Support Local Journalism
A tractor-trailer was southbound on I-81 and ran off the road and crashed into the woods at mile marker 233, the release said.
The driver did not survive the crash and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.