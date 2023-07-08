A project aimed at enhancing safety and easing traffic congestion is set to start Monday at the Interstate 81 exit 235 interchange in Weyers Cave.

VDOT said the work, weather permitting, should be finished by the end of May next year. The improvements will help drivers enter the interstate on-ramps from Route 256 and 11.

Contractors will construct a 450-foot right turn lane on Route 256, westbound leading to the entrance of the I-81 northbound on-ramp. They will also build a 350-foot right-turn lane that begins on northbound Route 11 and continues on eastbound 256, leading to the I-81 southbound on-ramp.

VDOT says that there will be only shoulder closures during most phases of construction. Motorists are advised to be alert for occasional flagger traffic control during nighttime and overnight hours (8 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and heavy equipment moving in and out of the work zone.