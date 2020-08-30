I-81 northbound lane near Augusta-Rockingham line to close for sinkhole repairs

STAUNTON — The left northbound lane of Interstate 81 will close on Wednesday for scheduled repairs to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located northbound on the left shoulder at mile-marker 237.02 near the Augusta and Rockingham County line between exit 235 at Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) near Weyers Cave and exit 240 at Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) near Bridgewater and Mount Crawford.

The left northbound lane will be closed next to the sinkhole beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. VDOT said work will continue through the night and the left lane will reopen when the work is complete.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed, VDOT said.

Crews will be excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.

The sinkhole was discovered on Aug. 19 during geological work. VDOT crews have been monitoring the hole for any significant changes before repairs could begin. Initial measurements of the hole show it is approximately three feet deep and about five feet wide.

All work is weather permitting, VDOT said.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.