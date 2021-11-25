In response to criticism from residents, Augusta County drafts fourth map for redistricting

After receiving criticism for its three proposed redistricting maps, Augusta County drafted a fourth map Wednesday to address some concerns residents raised.
The fourth map revises the third draft to maintain the current boundary line between the Riverheads and Pastures districts on top of Little North Mountain. Several Middlebrook residents opposed being redistricted over the mountain to a community they shared no connection with.
The only other changes to previous maps are moving the area in the vicinity of Boy Scout Lane, Trimbles Mill Road and Cattleman Road back into Riverheads District, and the area defined by Whitmore Road, Stover Shop Road and Scenic Highway moves from Pastures back to North River as it is currently.
“This revision eliminates a pointed area and creates a smoother boundary between the two districts. These two changes represent the only changes from Draft Plan 3. All other proposed boundary lines are the same as those proposed in Draft Plan 3,” the county wrote in a statement advertising the new draft.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the new draft at its Dec. 8 meeting, where it will also vote on which of the four maps to proceed with.
Some residents expressed issues with the potential of voting in communities they do not live in. The county has not determined how redistricting will affect this process.
“Thank you to all who have provided input into the redistricting process and proposed redistricting maps. We hope you will continue your engagement in the process as we move to the next phase of the process, which is determining voting precinct boundaries and polling places. The projected start for this phase is in early spring of 2022. At this time, staff has no information on how magisterial redistricting will impact voting precincts and polling places,” the county wrote.
Augusta County is seeking to equalize the population in the seven magisterial districts after the Pastures, and Beverley Manor districts fell behind in population numbers following a decision by the Virginia General Assembly to no longer count prisoners towards the facility’s locality.