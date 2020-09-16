Initial design of Virginia Museum of Natural History's Waynesboro campus unveiled

"This could really be a draw where people come for overnight visits, weekend visits or week-long visits and really have something to do for everybody," he said.

The Waynesboro campus of VMNH is estimated to cost about $21 million. The General Assembly is providing funding for architectural and engineering design. The city of Waynesboro has committed $1 million toward the project, and the VMNH's foundation has contributed an additional $2 million.

Detailed planning of VMNH's Waynesboro campus was slated for July 1. After the necessary approvals and construction, Keiper said they were hopeful for a 2023 or 2024 opening. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has halted that plan.

"At this point we don't know. Unfortunately all capital projects have been put on hold because of the COVID emergency, and we understand that," Keiper said. "We're actually trying to take advantage of the situation and hold various constituent meetings via Zoom to talk about some of the exhibits and get input."

While Keiper says they're playing a "patient waiting game" for now, he hopes the community will continue to support them in their Waynesboro campus endeavor.

"We have the same vision (as Waynesboro) to make a sustainable impact and prepare the next generation of students for STEM careers," he said.

