Initial Inspiration seeking nominations for local volunteers to recognize
Initial Inspiration in Waynesboro is looking to honor a local volunteer during this year's National Volunteer Recognition Week.

National Volunteer Recognition Week began Sunday and runs until Saturday. Initial Inspiration is accepting nominations through Saturday.

The selected volunteer will receive a basket of items from downtown Waynesboro businesses.

"Over the last year, many volunteers have had to figure out new ways of giving back to the community and being involved. For organizations, they cannot do it without their volunteers and the same goes for the individuals – they need to be active and strive to make their community better. This past year has been a challenge, and we just want to take the initiative to say thank you and you inspire us," Initial Inspiration said in a statement. 

Nominations can be made by mail or emailed to customerservice@initialinspiration.com until midnight on Saturday.

The nomination form can be found on Initial Inspiration's Facebook page.

All nominations will be read and the committee will choose a volunteer from the nominations received.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

