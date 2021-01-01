It’s a girl: First baby of 2021 at Augusta Health born to Waynesboro couple

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta Health welcomed the first baby of the year early Friday morning, according to a press release from the hospital.

Ashley Katherine arrived at 4:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Not only is Ashley the first baby of 2021 at the hospital, but she’s also Morgan and Brandon’s first child. The family lives in Waynesboro.

“It’s really exciting that she’s here and that she’s the first baby of the year,” Morgan said. “Every year, there will be a big celebration on her birthday, and we’ll always have the day off, too.”

Now, the family has even more reason to celebrate on New Year’s Day. Brandon’s mother, who’s a twin, was also born on Jan. 1.

Ashley Katherine’s name has family significance. The parents chose her first name in memory of Brandon’s sister, who passed away, and she gets her middle name from Morgan’s mother.

“We were never able to agree on a boy’s name, so we’re very happy she is a girl because we’ve known for a very long time that we would name our first daughter Ashley Katherine,” the parents said.

Ashley and her parents are doing well and looking forward to the new year as a family, officials at Augusta Health said.

