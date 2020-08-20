Judge denies bid to set aside murder conviction of Waynesboro man

WARRENTON — A Fauquier County Circuit Court judge Thursday morning refused to set aside the murder conviction of a Waynesboro man who shot to death a teenager last summer.
A 12-member jury on March 5 found Myi’son Ianeene Ellis, 39, guilty of first-degree murder and two related charges in the Aug. 26, 2019, killing of Lincoln Lamar Williams Jr. The shooting took place outside Williams’ family home at 5042 Old Auburn Mill Road, about five miles east of Warrenton.
A drug dealer, Williams, 18, died of single gunshot to the face. Investigators described the incident as a botched robbery attempt.
The jury sentenced Ellis to 51 years in prison for murder, 10 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and three years on a gun charge.
Ellis’ defense attorney, Jessica Sherman-Stoltz last month filed a motion to strike the jury’s verdict.
Among other things, Sherman-Stoltz argued Thursday that Judge Herman A. Whisenant Jr. “erred” in not giving her enough time to review about 600 jailhouse phone call recordings that involved Ellis and others she received within “mere days” of the four-day trial in March.
