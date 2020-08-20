 Skip to main content
Judge denies bid to set aside murder conviction of Waynesboro man
Judge denies bid to set aside murder conviction of Waynesboro man

WARRENTON — A Fauquier County Circuit Court judge Thursday morning refused to set aside the murder conviction of a Waynesboro man who shot to death a teenager last summer.

A 12-member jury on March 5 found Myi’son Ianeene Ellis, 39, guilty of first-degree murder and two related charges in the Aug. 26, 2019, killing of Lincoln Lamar Williams Jr. The shooting took place outside Williams’ family home at 5042 Old Auburn Mill Road, about five miles east of Warrenton.

A drug dealer, Williams, 18, died of single gunshot to the face. Investigators described the incident as a botched robbery attempt.

The jury sentenced Ellis to 51 years in prison for murder, 10 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and three years on a gun charge.

Ellis’ defense attorney, Jessica Sherman-Stoltz last month filed a motion to strike the jury’s verdict.

Among other things, Sherman-Stoltz argued Thursday that Judge Herman A. Whisenant Jr. “erred” in not giving her enough time to review about 600 jailhouse phone call recordings that involved Ellis and others she received within “mere days” of the four-day trial in March.

Ellis Murder Trial

» What: Aug. 26, 2019, murder of Lincoln Lamar Williams Jr., 18. Mr. Williams got shot in the face outside of his home at 5042 Old Auburn Mill Road, about five miles east of Warrenton. He died later that night in Fauquier Hospital.

» Defendant: Myi’son Ianeene Ellis, 39, of Waynesboro.

» Charges: First-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

» Jury trial: March 2-5 in Fauquier County Circuit Court.

» Verdicts: Guilty on all three charges March 5.

» Jury sentences: 38 years for murder, 3 years for gun charge and 10 years for conspiracy charge.

» Thursday, Aug. 20: Judge Herman A. Whisenant Jr. denies defendant’s motion to set aside jury’s verdict.

» Next: Judge will impose sentences at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

» Prosecutors: Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Abigail J. Owens and Amy Cassandra.

» Defense attorney: Jessica N. Sherman-Stoltz, Waynesboro.

» Judge: Herman A. Whisenant Jr.

» Jury: Seven women and five men.

