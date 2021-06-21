Juneteenth celebrated in downtown Waynesboro

Constitution Park displayed a proud sense of red, green and black on Saturday.
Several Waynesboro residents gathered downtown to celebrate Juneteenth – a day celebrated yearly on June 19 to commemorate the abolishment of slavery in the United States and to honor African American heritage.
The event was held just five days after Juneteenth was officially recognized by Mayor Bobby Henderson and the Waynesboro City Council at the most recent city council meeting, and two days after President Biden signed a law into effect making it a federal holiday for the first time in American history.
However, this past Saturday wasn’t the first time Juneteenth was celebrated in Waynesboro.
Andrea Jackson, one of the co-organizers for this year’s event, celebrated Juneteenth downtown last year and was excited to do it all over again this year.
“Last year, Gov. Northam recognized it as a state holiday,” Jackson said. “We thought, ‘We want to keep this going and make it annual and get it bigger and bigger.’”
Alongside Jackson, Alisha Jackson, Malika Muse and Kayla Ross also helped coordinate the city’s 2021 event, but due to COVID-19, how Juneteenth was going to be celebrated was, for a time, unknown.
“Because of the restrictions, it was really confusing what we were going to do,” Jackson said. “But then Gov. Northam lifted the restriction … we decided to go ahead and do it.”
Those who attended Waynesboro’s Juneteenth event enjoyed a backyard-style cookout complete with hot dogs and watermelon, plenty of games and music, and a good opportunity to partake in friendly conversation and learn more about Black heritage and history on the holiday and in general.
While Co-organizer Alisha Jackson enjoys celebrating the holiday every year, she acknowledged that many still are unaware of what Juneteenth is and the significance behind it.
“It bothers me that people around me don’t know it,” Jackson said. “People of my own ethnicity don’t know what Juneteenth is.”
The holiday, whose roots are tied to the American Southwest in Galveston, Texas, can always be bolstered through better education. To Jackson, education is the greatest way that more Waynesboro residents and Americans can become aware of the now-federal holiday moving forward.
But those unaware of the holiday don’t need to be in school to learn more about it, Jackson said.
“The issue that I have with the schools is [that] it’s romanticized,” Jackson said. “You don’t necessarily get the heart, blood, sweat and tears that come behind some of the events unless you start doing the research yourself.”
For Randall Wolf, Democratic Candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates in District 20, he never learned about Juneteenth while in school. But to him, it’s never too late to learn.
“To me, this is a celebration that, while rooted in history, needs to really be played forward,” Wolf said. “This is a tipping point, now that it’s a national holiday, for us to all understand the struggles and the pain that Africans went through here and are still going through.”
Wolf was one of many in attendance at Constitution Park on Saturday and gave high praise to the team of organizers behind Saturday night’s event.
“Andrea Jackson and the team she’s working with are great,” Wolf said. “I attended their Black Lives Matter remembrance [on] the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. They’re doing great grassroots work to educate the people here and to celebrate. I want to stand with them.”
Also in attendance was Rev. Russell Waldrop, the Vice President of the NAACP in Waynesboro, who sees Juneteenth as a day to “come together” as a unified American people.
“It’s kind of a culmination of a movement I’ve been watching for many, many years,” said Waldrop. “It’s a counterpart to the Fourth of July – a second day of freedom for the nation.”
While Waldrop enjoyed this year’s event, he hopes that Juneteenth isn’t simply just forgotten by those in Waynesboro or other Americans until it comes again next year.
To him, an entire year is available to create new possibilities for residents to become engaged in the celebration and culture behind the holiday.
“Next year at this time, have we learned anything from the first official Juneteenth?” asked Waldrop. “What programs have been enacted in Waynesboro? How can we all work together to bring more awareness to it [and] dig deeper into the history of it?”
For Andrea Jackson, the chance for those unaware of the holiday to become more knowledgeable of it and the history behind it is one of the many things that make it special.
“The world is changing and kind of embracing new knowledge,” Jackson said. “We can always grow and be a better country – that’s what I like about the holiday. I think it’s something new and it’s showing that we are growing.”