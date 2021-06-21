Juneteenth celebrated in downtown Waynesboro

Those who attended Waynesboro’s Juneteenth event enjoyed a backyard-style cookout complete with hot dogs and watermelon, plenty of games and music, and a good opportunity to partake in friendly conversation and learn more about Black heritage and history on the holiday and in general.

While Co-organizer Alisha Jackson enjoys celebrating the holiday every year, she acknowledged that many still are unaware of what Juneteenth is and the significance behind it.

“It bothers me that people around me don’t know it,” Jackson said. “People of my own ethnicity don’t know what Juneteenth is.”

The holiday, whose roots are tied to the American Southwest in Galveston, Texas, can always be bolstered through better education. To Jackson, education is the greatest way that more Waynesboro residents and Americans can become aware of the now-federal holiday moving forward.

But those unaware of the holiday don’t need to be in school to learn more about it, Jackson said.

“The issue that I have with the schools is [that] it’s romanticized,” Jackson said. “You don’t necessarily get the heart, blood, sweat and tears that come behind some of the events unless you start doing the research yourself.”