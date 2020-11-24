Kate Collins Middle delays in-person instruction until 2021 following positive COVID-19 cases in the school

Plans to open Kate Collins Middle School on a hybrid learning model on Dec. 1 have been postponed until January 2021 after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
In a letter informing families of students of the change Tuesday, Waynesboro Public Schools superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said after consultation with the local health department, the current number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff members presents significant staffing challenges. There are also a large number of staff quarantined who were identified as close contacts to positive staff members.
“I am disappointed that our reopening plan for Kate Collins is not able to begin the week after Thanksgiving or during the month of December. I need your continued vigilance over the next several weeks,” Cassell said in the letter. “You can take several actions this holiday season that will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and, in turn, allow us to welcome your children back to in-person instruction after the holiday season.”
Cassell’s preventative actions for students and families include wearing a mask, practicing proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, staying at home when you are not feeling well, practicing social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance from people not living in your home, considering the community levels of COVID-19 and whether it is safe to travel during the holiday and limiting your time with small and large groups of people who do not live in your household.
Tuesday’s letter did not say whether additional staff members have tested positive for the virus.
On Nov. 21, Cassell sent a letter notifying families that three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, 11 people were in close contact with the positive staff members. It is believed the staff members contracted the virus within the school building.
In the letter, exposure was defined as being closer than six feet (6) in distance for a culmination of 15 minutes within (2) days of a person having COVID-19 symptoms.
The school was closed to in-person instruction on Nov. 23 and 24 to allow cleaning by custodial personnel. The school was scheduled to be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving break.
“Please remember that we’re in this together. Each individual’s actions during the holiday season can directly impact our community and our ability to reopen for all Kate Collins students in January. I will continue to monitor health data with the Central Shenandoah Health Department to determine the most appropriate course of action for our school division,” Cassel said in the letter.
The decision to delay hybrid learning to all students will have no impact on the small number of students who are already attending school in person. They may return after Thanksgiving break.
