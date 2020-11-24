Kate Collins Middle delays in-person instruction until 2021 following positive COVID-19 cases in the school

Plans to open Kate Collins Middle School on a hybrid learning model on Dec. 1 have been postponed until January 2021 after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In a letter informing families of students of the change Tuesday, Waynesboro Public Schools superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said after consultation with the local health department, the current number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff members presents significant staffing challenges. There are also a large number of staff quarantined who were identified as close contacts to positive staff members.

“I am disappointed that our reopening plan for Kate Collins is not able to begin the week after Thanksgiving or during the month of December. I need your continued vigilance over the next several weeks,” Cassell said in the letter. “You can take several actions this holiday season that will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and, in turn, allow us to welcome your children back to in-person instruction after the holiday season.”