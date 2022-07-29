Kids showcase livestock in Market Goat Show at Augusta County Fair

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta County kids got a chance to strut out their hooved companions on Friday.

Participants aged 9-18 showcased their livestock at the Augusta County Fair’s 4-H and Future Farmers of America Market Goat Show, which teaches kids not only about raising livestock but also general responsibility and camaraderie.

Emmalee Edwards, an agent for 4-H, said the experience also allows kids to learn skills like dealing with buyers for their livestock.

“The life skills in general that kids learn are invaluable,” Edwards said. “They take care of these animals for months before this. They don’t just get these animals a couple of weeks before, they’ve been working with these animals for months, and some of them even bred the moms and dads of these animals before they were born. They’re learning responsibility, work ethics, socialization skills, and things like the importance of a good handshake.”

Colton Hemp, 11, might have brought the goat that won the overall grand championship at the show, but he said the lessons he learned go beyond just raising livestock and how he interacts with others.

“Be respectful and use your manners. This isn’t about the competition; it’s about the fundamentals,” Colton said. “The nicer you be, the more people will like you, and you’ll make friends that will help you along your path.”

Wesley Coleman, 11, has raised livestock since he was four years old. Wesley praised the social aspect of the goat show, as one of his goats brought home the overall grand reserve championship.

“You get to make friends and make friends with your goats as well as compete in a fun competition,” Wesley said.

Edwards said the relationships built at this stage can last long beyond this weekend.

“They are learning skills to be able to work well as a team even in a sport that is somewhat individualized,” Edwards said. “They’re learning that you may have to pull another kid in to show an animal for you if you have two in a class. You might need somebody to help you wash the animals and clip them before you show. Those are the type of connections you need. As somebody who grew up showing myself, I work with a lot of people I showed with and people who planned and implemented those shows.”