Kite flying event set for takeoff on Saturday

This Saturday, families will have a chance to attend the Coyner Springs Kite Fly event at Coyner Springs Park in Waynesboro.
The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, and because of the continuing emergence of COVID-19 and the delta variant, this year’s event will be scaled back.
“There will still be plenty of opportunities to fly kites, there just won’t be as many as normal,” said Susan Roberts of the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department.
For example, Roberts said there won’t be a giant flag unrolling ceremony which requires the participation from dozens of people in close proximity, and fewer professional kite flyers will be in attendance compared to years past.
Despite these alterations in plans, there will be several other activities for families to partake in at the event.
“We will have free kites. [People] can make their own and decorate them and then they can go fly them,” Roberts said.
She also said there will be bowl kites available for kids to tie themselves to and run around with the kite flying behind them.
The event will also have apple slinging, which Roberts compared to an apple slingshot with targets out in a field for participants to aim at.
“The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will have a booth where they’ll be letting kids paint pumpkins and make wind chimes and all that is also for free,” Roberts said.
The Boy Scouts of America will also be selling hot dogs and Lucky Duck will have kettle corn available, she said.
“We’ll also have free hay rides throughout the park for some people to enjoy, so hopefully a little bit of for everybody,” Roberts said.
This year will feature a new activity for kids and their families as well in the bio blitz, which is described as a “event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time,” according to National Geographic.
“It’s basically to help you be more aware of your surroundings and look for insects and different types of plant life and wild life,” Roberts said. “It helps you learn a little bit more about what lives at Coyner Springs.”
Roberts also said that with the continuation of the coronavirus, there will be hand sanitizer at each of the booths to assist with health and safety along with social distancing.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.