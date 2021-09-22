Kite flying event set for takeoff on Saturday

This Saturday, families will have a chance to attend the Coyner Springs Kite Fly event at Coyner Springs Park in Waynesboro.

The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, and because of the continuing emergence of COVID-19 and the delta variant, this year’s event will be scaled back.

“There will still be plenty of opportunities to fly kites, there just won’t be as many as normal,” said Susan Roberts of the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department.

For example, Roberts said there won’t be a giant flag unrolling ceremony which requires the participation from dozens of people in close proximity, and fewer professional kite flyers will be in attendance compared to years past.

Despite these alterations in plans, there will be several other activities for families to partake in at the event.

“We will have free kites. [People] can make their own and decorate them and then they can go fly them,” Roberts said.

She also said there will be bowl kites available for kids to tie themselves to and run around with the kite flying behind them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}