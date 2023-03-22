During 2022, The Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro supported 43 area organizations with almost $57,000.

The club’s focus is supporting children, emphasizing improving their literacy, said President Marcia Geiger.

“All of the money goes back to the community. It’s all about the support of children,” said Geiger, who said the club supports Waynesboro schools and provides scholarship support to local high school students and those attending Blue Ridge Community College.

Children's books from Dolly Parton Imagination Library are paid for through the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro. Children also receive important summer reading with donations to the Raising Resources for Readers program.

According to Geiger, the latter program allows kids to pick out books from the Green Valley Book Fair just before the end of the school year.

“They have reading materials they can read over the summer, so they don’t regress,” she said.

So, to continue the club’s important outreach, money must be raised in 2023. Geiger said two of the Kiwanis Club’s most significant fundraisers are scheduled for the spring. First, on April 15, the club will hold an annual pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Westwood Hills Elementary school. Then, on May 8, a golf tournament to raise money is set for Waynesboro’s Orchard Creek.

Geiger is hopeful that the annual pancake breakfast will attract pre-COVID attendance.

“Before COVID, we had multiple hundreds of people attending,” she said. “Now that people are back out and doing things again, we expect 300 to 400 people.”

Those attending the breakfast can buy tickets at the door or from Kiwanis members. Children under the age of five will be admitted free of charge.

“We will give away a lot of prizes to children, educational prizes,” Geiger said.

In addition, she said the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum is set to provide entertainment at the breakfast. The city’s two local Key Clubs from Waynesboro High School and Fishburne Military School, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, will also work at the breakfast.

Geiger said the Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro is set to turn 100 in two years. The club now has 52 members, including Marvin Dollins, a member of the Kiwanis for 57 years.

“We have a lot of charitable members. We are blessed,” Geiger said.