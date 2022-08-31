Kroger, Coca-Cola Consolidated donate 225 backpacks full of food to Valley Mission

STAUNTON — Two major companies united on Wednesday morning to deliver around 225 backpacks full of non-perishable foods to Valley Mission in Staunton.

Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola in the country, collaborated on the program. Coca-Cola Consolidated provided the backpacks, while Kroger donated the food items.

The backpacks included juice boxes, granola bars, fruit snacks, trail mix, crackers, cereal, pudding and fruit cups.

“Knowing that there are companies who are local that are willing to give back is tantamount to working together and caring for our community as a whole,” said Susan Richardson, the executive director of Valley Mission.

Coca-Cola Consolidated and Valley Mission have enjoyed a lengthy relationship, including donations of hygiene kits, various products and processing grants for the organization.

“We’ve been working with Valley Mission for north of 15 years,” said Wayne Tyree, the engagement manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated. “It’s a great organization that does some amazing work around Staunton and the Shenandoah Valley. We’re grateful for the services they provide.”

Tyree said events like Wednesdays allow the organization to serve a bigger purpose and provide employees with valuable experience.

“Part of our company purpose is that we’re going to honor God in all that we do, and this is a great way we can come together with our teammates and allow them the opportunity to practice servant-leadership and serve their communities,” Tyree said.

James Menees, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said efforts like the backpack drive allow Kroger to fulfill its company goals.

“It’s how we live our purpose, which is to feed the human spirit,” Menees said. “We partner with organizations who are on the ground in the communities where we operate and reach those who are in need of some assistance.”

The backpacks will be distributed to people throughout the community, including local children and those who come to stay at Valley Mission.

“There are a number of local children and adults who suffer from food insecurity,” Richardson said. “Some children when they eat at school, that’s the only meal they have all day. We do anything we can to eliminate that. We live in a great country, and we should be able to have kids not go hungry in our country.”