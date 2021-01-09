Öl Dominion Beer and Exploration Club hope to bring a unique brewery experience to Waynesboro and beyond

“I consider it a backyard collective, meaning that I want to bring the brewery experience to the customers’ back yards, but I also want them to go out and explore their community back yard, and check out the different parts of the state,” Johnson said.

Later this year, he’s also planning to open a clubhouse in Waynesboro, which he calls phase two of the company.

“Essentially, what I want to do is establish clubhouses throughout the state that allow my members to come in and actually get a bit of an experience at each clubhouse,” Johnson said. “I think that’s a pretty cool idea. We’ll see how that works.”

One important issue Johnson wants to address is the lack of diversity in the brewery community.

“That’s one of the things that we’ll be focusing on, are ways to be more inclusive as a whole,” he said.

Johnson is also looking for ways to be more inclusive demographically. He’s attentive to staying in touch with the online demographic because he feels like that’s going to be a super key salespoint for that moving forward, he said.