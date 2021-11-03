Late night four-car collision backs up traffic near Waynesboro Town Center

A four-car collision late Tuesday night backed up traffic near the Waynesboro Town center.
It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of P. Buckley Moss Drive and Town Center Drive.
An man involved in the accident said he was driving a blue Nissan SUV on P. Buckley Moss Drive coming from Stuarts Draft when he stopped at a red light at the intersection with Town Center Drive. While waiting for the light to turn green, a vehicle smashed into the rear of his Nissan.
While trying to drive his Nissan to the side of the road away from traffic, another car crashed into him, he said.
Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department said the crash is under investigation.
"We're still working through the specifics of the details and more information will probably be available in the morning," Dunn said.
At least one person was taken to a hospital as a result of the crash.