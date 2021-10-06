Leave it to beagles: Dogs undergoing training at Positive Paws to help Waynesboro students, teachers through 'ruff' situations

STUARTS DRAFT — Saturday afternoon, Berkeley Glenn Elementary School principal Leola Burks and Wenonah Elementary School secretary Daphne Almarode sat in the upstairs room of Positive Paws K-9 Angels in Stuarts Draft waiting for the big moment.
That moment came when two beagle puppies were carried in to meet their new caretakers. The role for these dogs will be to comfort teachers and children.
The idea stems from a few years ago, according to Burks, during an inclusion day which was an event for Waynesboro public school families to learn about different services for students with disabilities.
It was here where Burks learned about dogs and the possible services they could provide in school.
“After COVID and seeing its effect on kids and the kids coming back to school, we were just talking about how it could be such a great thing,” Burks said.
So Burks set out to look for dogs with Stacey Payne, the founder of Positive Paws K-9 Angels in Stuarts Draft which helps train dogs for service, therapy and emotional support. The school division got on board with the idea not long after.
Kara Hite of Cedar Key Labradors and Beagles in Charlottesville assisted Payne, who learned she would need to look for beagles as the best breed for working in schools.
“These kids — they’re scared too,” Payne said. “Why not put a dog in their lap so their fear just melts away.”
One of the ways the dogs will assist the students could be helping them read more, Payne said.
“Just on the ground with the dog on your lap and you’re reading to the dog, you are encouraged by that dog to read to them,” Payne said.
The two beagles are nine weeks old, with one being a male and the other a female.
Burks, who chose the female, named the puppy Glenda.
“My school is Berkeley Glenn,” Burks said. “So if I ended up with a boy, it was going to be Berkeley, and if I ended up with a girl, it was going to be Glenda.”
The boy, as of yet, does not have a name.
For the next two months, Payne said the beagles will be at the Positive Paws facility to work on socialization training.
After the socialization training, the dogs will leave the facility for two weeks on what Payne called a “relationship building boot camp,” which is where they will get to know their handler, potty train and begin their S.T.A.R training.
S.T.A.R stands for socialization, training, activity and responsibility, and is run by the American Kennel Club.
It is here where the puppies will be trained through rewarding in basics commands, such as sit down, stand up, stay, wait, don’t chew and don’t bark.
After this, the beagles will progress to the intermediate training phase where they’ll be taught additional commands like heel, off-leash, right turn, left turn and stop.
If they reach and then complete the advanced stage, the dogs will receive their Canine Good Citizen certification.
“We do only positive reinforcement with choice teaching methods,” Payne said.
This means the dogs will have a choice to do whatever the trainers ask them to do and are rewarded when they make the right decision.
Payne said for puppies as young as Glenda and her brother, it will take about eight months for them to complete their therapy certification and roughly a year for them to completely finish their training.
“This isn’t going to be a typical therapy class because I’m sort of doing them as a therapy/companion dog,” Payne said. “The difference between service dogs and therapy dogs is that a service dog is task trained, whereas therapy dogs aren’t necessarily task trained. So that’s where I created this program for the schools.”
Payne referred to this new role as “facility-companion dogs.”