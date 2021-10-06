Leave it to beagles: Dogs undergoing training at Positive Paws to help Waynesboro students, teachers through 'ruff' situations

“These kids — they’re scared too,” Payne said. “Why not put a dog in their lap so their fear just melts away.”

One of the ways the dogs will assist the students could be helping them read more, Payne said.

“Just on the ground with the dog on your lap and you’re reading to the dog, you are encouraged by that dog to read to them,” Payne said.

The two beagles are nine weeks old, with one being a male and the other a female.

Burks, who chose the female, named the puppy Glenda.

“My school is Berkeley Glenn,” Burks said. “So if I ended up with a boy, it was going to be Berkeley, and if I ended up with a girl, it was going to be Glenda.”

The boy, as of yet, does not have a name.

For the next two months, Payne said the beagles will be at the Positive Paws facility to work on socialization training.

After the socialization training, the dogs will leave the facility for two weeks on what Payne called a “relationship building boot camp,” which is where they will get to know their handler, potty train and begin their S.T.A.R training.