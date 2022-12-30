Let's get this party started: Top weekend events to celebrate New Year's Eve

It’s party time.

Put your best-tailored suit or sequined dress on because New Year’s Eve will fall on a Saturday this year, and several restaurants in downtown Waynesboro and breweries throughout the River City will host events.

While drinking, partying and celebrating the upcoming New Year may be fun, Sargent Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department gave safety tips to party-goers.

Dunn goes by the Waynesboro Police Department phrase when it comes to drinking and driving, “if you feel different, you drive different.”

He strongly encouraged party-goers not to overdrink and if they are going in a group, make sure to have one person in the group be a designated driver.

“Plan before you go ahead in celebration mode,” he said.

Aside from the official precautions, these are the top restaurants and breweries celebrating New Year's Eve.

1. Heritage on Main NYE Gala

The beloved upscale New American restaurant downtown is hosting its first annual New Year’s Eve gala this Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Party-goers are encouraged to dress to the nines for this ticketed event. The restaurant space will have VIP seating, a photo booth, a DJ booth, and a ball drop. In addition, there will be a seven-course pass appetizer, lots of champagne, party favors and a midnight dessert buffet.

Owner Kris Krupa said in the past, the restaurant would host NYE parties in a more casual setting. However, since Heritage on Main is known for being an upscale restaurant, he decided to host a formal party.

“We’re very excited to have a great turnout with this,” Krupa said. “We’re excited to bring in the New Year with our new menu and look forward to 2023.”

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Heritage on Main will serve a specialty New Year’s Eve menu consisting of a four-course dinner menu. The dinner menu includes appetizers such as oysters Rockefeller and pork belly, dinner courses such as filet mignon and seared scallops and desserts such as praline dome and key lime tarts.

Tickets can still be purchased on EventBrite and in person on a first-come, first-serve basis. A $50 gift certificate will be included in the ticket price.

2. Wine and Cheese at City Foxes

Locals not looking to party too hard and still drink can do so as City Foxes Wine Bar and Market will be open from 5 p.m. until late.

The newly-opened wine bar and market will have their Virginia wines, beer and cider. They’ll also have their charcuterie boards and paninis for patrons to eat.

Locals planning to go to a party elsewhere are encouraged to pick up a bottle of wine at the market.

No admission is needed.

3. Seven Arrows Brewing's NYE Party and 8th Anniversary

The crafted brewery is celebrating New Year’s Eve and eight years in business. Music will be performed by DJ Lance, and party-goers will be able to watch the ball drop.

Party-goers can also grab a bite at Nobos Kitchen, as they will be open late.

No admission is needed.

4. Stable Craft Brewing’s NYE Dance Party

Award-winning brewery Stable Craft Brewing is brewing its New Year’s Eve dance party with DJ Rick Rowe.

The ticketed party will take place inside the venue’s ballroom. The event will include party favors, a nacho buffet, their iconic beers and ciders, and a champagne toast to end the night.

Doors will open at 8:30 as the event will start at 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Morgan Scott, taproom manager at Stable Craft Brewing, said the brewery tried to host the party last year but could not due to the pandemic.

“Hopefully, this will be bigger and better,” she said. “Banquets are kind of what we do. We love to bring big groups in.”

Tickets can still be purchased on EventBrite and in person but may have a limited amount.