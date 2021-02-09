Lexington veteran to challenge Del. Ronnie Campbell in Republican primary

A Lexington veteran will challenge incumbent Del. Ronnie Campbell for the Republican nomination for the 24th district seat in the House of Delegates.
Mark H. Reed, 60, announced his bid for the GOP nomination on Tuesday. Reed is a veteran who served for 10 years before becoming a social services child welfare specialist. He retired to Virginia after 25 years.
In his campaign announcement, Reed described himself as a "trailblazer and mentor who already fights for his community." If elected, Reed said he intends to join the foster care caucus and "lead the way one comprehensive child welfare reform."
"Children have Constitutional rights, too, and (I) want to defend them," the campaign announcement said.
Reed also said in his announcement that Virginians Constitutional rights are at risk because of Gov. Ralph Northam.
"We need a delegate who will boldly lead the way toward holding our Governor accountable for his unconstitutional Executive Orders that have shut down our schools, closed down our businesses and places of worship, and locked down our day-to-day way of life. We need a delegate who is a natural leader and an accomplished doer who can get the job done," he said.
Del. Campbell announced his re-election bid in Dec. 2020, stating then that Virginia needed "a strong conservative who fights against the liberal agenda."
Campbell, R-Rockbridge, won a special election in 2018 after now-Congressman Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, resigned when elected to serve the 6th Congressional district.
Campbell won that Republican firehouse primary by one vote against Republican challenger Jimmy Ayers. He went on to defeat Democratic nominee Christian Worth with more than 59% of overall votes.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, no democrats have announced their candidacy for the 24th district yet.
The Republican primary is slated to take place on June 8.
The 24th House of Delegates district represents the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, the counties of Bath and Rockbridge, and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties.