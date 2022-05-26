Lisa Botkin named Shenandoah Valley Airport director

Lisa Botkin has been named the executive director of Shenandoah Valley Airport after serving as interim executive director since February.

Botkin’s appointment by the airport commission was announced on Thursday. She replaces longtime director Greg Campbell, who now serves as the director of the Virginia Department of Aviation.

Airport Commission Chairman Gerald Garber said “Lisa’s wealth of experience in finance, airport operations, employee relations, and airport improvement programs will enable a seamless transition to the executive director role. She is well respected in the aviation community and has developed great relationships with our federal and state aviation agencies over the past 23 years.”

Botkin said she has “connected with many talented people working for the Shenandoah Valley Airport and have the utmost respect for the knowledge they bring to the aviation industry.” Botkin said the airport “has a bright future.”

Botkin has a bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting from James Madison University. She spent 15 years with a private accounting firm prior to coming to the airport.

At the airport Botkin has been responsible for all finance and budgeting operations as well as human resources and benefit functions. She has also worked with the airport’s capital improvement program and project management.

During a 23-year tenure at the airport, Botkin has served as director of accounting, director of finance/administration and since 2018, deputy director.

