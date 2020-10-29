Local artists, organizations teaming up for 'Art Unlocked' event

Waynesboro locals may recognize a familiar face on a piece of art that will be available for auction through “Art Unlocked,” a fundraiser benefiting seven local and regional art organizations including the Shenandoah Valley Art Center.
“Piper,” painted by Rose Guterbock with the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, depicts SVAC executive director Piper Groves in a way those who know her might not be used to seeing her.
As part of her “In Power” series, Guterbock works on telling the stories of real people, usually women, in moments when they feel powerful.
“I think we all have these moments where we feel empowered or things that make us feel powerful, and I wanted to talk to people in my life about, ‘What does being in your power feel like to you?’ Some of that does stem from pain and loss...and how can we depict that in a visual context to tell a story?” Guterbock said. “My hope is that in viewing my work people will be able to reflect on those moments within themselves as well.”
“Piper” will be one of 68 works on display online and at the McGuffey Art Center through the “Art Unlocked” event. The exhibition will be on display until Nov. 14 when buyers can bid on the items.
Event organizers have purchased all 68 works from the individual artists already, meaning all proceeds from the art sales will be divided among seven arts organizations — The Art Center in Orange, Beverley Street Studio, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Crozet Arts, McGuffey Art Center, Shenandoah Valley Art Center and Staunton Augusta Art Center.
“As far as I know, this is the first time all of these organizations have come together in a meaningful way in this capacity,” Groves said. “I think it’s pretty amazing because, like anything, we’re small individual but together we can make bigger things happen.”
SVAC closed for 11 weeks when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit and also had to cancel its annual Fall Foliage festival this month, an event that features more than 150 artists who fill the streets of downtown Waynesboro.
Guterbock herself took about a 6 month break from art, but says she’s happy to get back to it with Art Unlocked.
“Art Unlocked has been a great reminder that there’s this greater communal energy that we can put out and draw from in times of crisis. I love that the funds are going to go back into the community because we already have had really strong, thriving art,” she said. “The arts are an important part of Central Virginia. Art is important, it can survive, and we can get together to ensure the future of the arts community in Central Virginia. It’s an honor to be a part of that.”
Guterbock is one of 13 ambassador artists in the Art Unlocked show. Art Unlocked’s other featured art ambassadors include Bolanle Adeboye, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Dena Jennings, Jane Skafte, Leo Charre, Martin Geiger, Michael Williams, Nancy Wallace, Robert Bricker, Russell Richards, Toru Oba and Laura Allen.
Gallery artists from SVAC featured include Groves, JC Armbruster, Joshua Yurges, Pat Jarrett, A.I. Miller, Joan Huiner Ranzini and Karen Rosasco.
All works can be viewed on artunlocked.org now through Nov. 14, with bidding beginning on that date.
