Local artists, organizations teaming up for 'Art Unlocked' event

If You Go

» What: Art Unlocked gallery exhibition and fundraiser

» Where: The McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville and online

» When: Competitive bidding begins Nov. 14

» Tickets: $500, remote bidding package $200, call-in $25. Limited tickets available.

» Online: For more on Art Unlocked, visit artunlocked.org. For more of Rose Guterbock's work, visit roseguterbock.com or visit @mirthfulmother on Instagram.

» More at SVAC: On Nov. 7, SVAC will feature an exhibit by plein air artist Steve Doherty. All through November and December, SVAC's winter market will be open upstairs. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.