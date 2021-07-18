Local author reads her book 'It's My Time to Fly' to area children

Children learned it’s OK to develop at their on pace on Saturday morning.

Stone Soup Books on Race Avenue in downtown Waynesboro hosted Books and Bubbles, a butterfly-themed event for kids where local children’s author Julie Conner read her book, “It’s My Time to Fly: The Story of Caterpillar Number Five.”

The book tells the story of a caterpillar that develops exactly one day later than four other caterpillars.

Conner, a teacher at Staunton’s Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, was inspired to write the book after her seven-year-old son Jake was given a butterfly kit from his aunt.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plan was to chronicle the five caterpillar’s stages of metamorphosis, Conner said. In doing so. She noticed that one of the five caterpillars was always doing things a little later than the rest.

“This is a great a great location,” Conner said about having a book reading at Stone Soup, which was recently refurbished.

After Conner read her book, children were provided with blowing bubbles and shown how to make their own butterfly rings using a colorful array of Chenille Stems with help from volunteers from the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum.