Local business Basic City Beer recognized by city, soon to expand

The idea for a craft brewery came from Bart Lanman’s brother, who lived in Missouri at the time.

But it was Bart, a veteran of restaurants and the food industry, who wrote the business plan for what became Basic City Beer, located in a part of the former Virginia Metalcrafters facility on the East End of Waynesboro.

“I told him (brother) to do it here. My wife didn’t want to move to Missouri,” Lanman said.

Six years after it opened, Basic City Beer Company employs close to 30 and has expanded to include a Richmond operation.

And starting in early 2023, the business will grow to include a restaurant and music venue in a 14,000-square-foot building next to the business. The restaurant will be known as The Foundry, which the building once was.

Earlier this month, Waynesboro City Council recognized Lanman and Basic City Beer as part of its “Made in Waynesboro” honor for successful local businesses. Lanman was also cited for his efforts to promote community and economic development in the city.

Lanman said he didn’t receive ample encouragement to locate Basic City Beer on the east end.

“A lot of people thought I was crazy to locate on the East End of Waynesboro,” he recalled.

But Lanman liked the integrity of the old building that would become the production and tasting room for Basic City Beer. He was also aware that the facility was located at an entry point to downtown Waynesboro and a stone’s throw from the Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah National Park.

“It’s right off the interstate (Interstate 64) and close to 81. And it’s an access point for people coming to town,” Lanman said.

He also credits the local distributor, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, with being part of the success.

“Our partnership with the distributor is a large part of our success,” he said.

Basic City Beer Company’s success has ushered in other businesses to the city’s East End, including Blue Ridge Bucha, a kombucha maker, and the renovation of a facility by Huber & Associates across the street that will eventually become a restaurant.

The name of the craft brewery recalls a once-independent city near Waynesboro that Lanman has studied about.

“It was a planned development with a paper mill, an opera house, and entrepreneurs,” he said of the former municipality.

Lanman has observed the business development in Waynesboro, including nationally known restaurants coming to the city’s West End. While he is glad for all of it, he likes local.

“The character of the town is local businesses,” he said.

When Lanman arrived in Waynesboro two decades ago, he didn’t sense there was necessarily a vision for the future.

“It seemed like the younger generation was leaving, and it was mostly retirees,” he said.

But he is glad to have a business that attracts young people regularly.

“We are serving people in Waynesboro, and they can enjoy this,” he said.

And he credits the camaraderie of his staff, many of whom attended the Waynesboro City Council meeting Dec. 12 where Basic City Beer was recognized.

“We are a family,” he said of his staff. “We share the ups and downs. And that (city recognition) was an up,” he said.