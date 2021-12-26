Local businesses share concerns, support during tough economic year

“We are seeing that in equipment that we’re trying to get, [and] even concessions,” Straight said. “Believe it or not, this past week when we received our Coca-Cola order, they didn’t have any Coke. We’re seeing it in a variety of ways. We have to really try to pre-plan and take a look ahead when it comes to supplies. Sometimes, we’re having to make decisions on what’s available, what we can get and that type of thing.”

While Payne’s business might not have closed, like Straight and the Wayne Theatre, he said Waynesboro Florist experienced its own set of challenges the pandemic brought upon the business.

“The biggest impact for us is in [the] funeral business,” Payne said. “With so many funerals being just memorial services or scheduled at a later date, we’ve lost that business. There has been a decrease in items that go to the funeral homes.”

Frank Fisher, the owner of Sam’s Hot Dogs on West Main Street, said the local restaurant is experiencing problems of its own, as well.

According to the franchise owner, inflation has hit his business hard.