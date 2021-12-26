Local businesses share concerns, support during tough economic year

Business is still booming in Waynesboro.
Despite challenges from a 6.8% inflation rate, employment woes and supply chain shortages, business owners in downtown Waynesboro are still standing tall and believe that the city had a positive comeback year in response to a tumultuous 2020.
Although some local shops had to alter their business plans in 2020 and some closed outright for a select number of months, some just braced the trials the pandemic brought and stayed open throughout it all.
Waynesboro Florist was one of those shops.
“We never closed,” owner Webber Payne said. “We haven’t missed a day since COVID started.”
The same couldn’t be said for the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro, as executive director Tracy Straight recalled.
“We closed our doors on March 13, 2020, and reopened July 13, 2020, but in a much different capacity under lots of guidelines and rules from the state office,” Straight said. “We lost a huge amount of money on tickets, concessions, merchandise sales and inventory.”
Additionally, Straight said the local theater has also faced issues with product shortages, as well.
“We are seeing that in equipment that we’re trying to get, [and] even concessions,” Straight said. “Believe it or not, this past week when we received our Coca-Cola order, they didn’t have any Coke. We’re seeing it in a variety of ways. We have to really try to pre-plan and take a look ahead when it comes to supplies. Sometimes, we’re having to make decisions on what’s available, what we can get and that type of thing.”
While Payne’s business might not have closed, like Straight and the Wayne Theatre, he said Waynesboro Florist experienced its own set of challenges the pandemic brought upon the business.
“The biggest impact for us is in [the] funeral business,” Payne said. “With so many funerals being just memorial services or scheduled at a later date, we’ve lost that business. There has been a decrease in items that go to the funeral homes.”
Frank Fisher, the owner of Sam’s Hot Dogs on West Main Street, said the local restaurant is experiencing problems of its own, as well.
According to the franchise owner, inflation has hit his business hard.
“The bread alone went up in one day six cents a bun,” Fisher said. “We haven’t raised our prices, but we need to. But my thought process is if you were to try to raise the prices to meet the increase of what the products are, we would price ourselves out of business to a degree. You’re always going to have the local people come in, but then you’re not going to increase the size of business. You’re going to have the same amount of people. You’re not going to have new people coming in as much if you’re out of price range.”
With all of that in mind, Fisher isn’t currently optimistic about the state of the economy.
“I don’t see the skies clearing,” Fisher said. “We’re running into things now that they’re running out of that you wouldn’t think they would run out of — certain cups, straws, just different things like that. I would’ve thought that during the midst of the pandemic, things would’ve been worse. But it seems like the supply issue got worse after the pandemic than what it did during.”
As for Twice as Nice Manager Harmony Floyd, she said after the initial lockdowns, the consignment store was closed until it reopened in June 2020. However, she added without financial assistance, her business might not be open right now.
“I do know that it definitely had a negative financial impact on the business,” Floyd said. “The only reason we were able to get past that and stay open is because of the PPP loans. If it weren’t for the loans, we probably would’ve had to close down.”
Although each local business has experienced unique challenges throughout the early pandemic, as well as this year, downtown Waynesboro has been doing moderately well in terms of business.
Floyd said she’s always generally concerned about the state of the economy and has some “slight concerns,” but also thinks that Waynesboro’s economy had a strong 2021.
In addition to the customers who have continued supporting Twice as Nice, Floyd thinks the businesses downtown have done a great job of supporting each other throughout the challenging year.
“It does seem like the downtown people support each other,” Floyd said. “I have people from Sam’s Hot Dogs shop here. Pyramid will send people over here, I send people to Pyramid. I do feel like we help each other out.”
Like Floyd, Fisher has also seen something akin to a support system between Waynesboro’s businesses downtown.
“Main Street, at one point, had just about died,” Fisher said. “There wasn’t a great deal here. It’s growing now. It’s coming back. You don’t have many empty spots. All of the business owners that I’ve met and dealt with on Main Street, they come here to eat, we do business there. It’s a small community, basically.”
Although times might still be tough, Payne was thankful for his customers and those who support his business downtown.
This year, he simply said, “We’re blessed and busy.”
“[We’re] down from the last normal year but this little community, I think, supports its local businesses pretty well,” Payne said. “This community has been very good to us.”
At the Wayne, Straight is also grateful for the Waynesboro community and is excited for what 2022 has in store.
“The community is coming back,” Straight said. “Our volunteers, our ambassadors are slowly coming back. They’re very generous with their donations, time and helping us bring the shows to the stage. We also had some high school students come and join us to be ushers for shows. We love that as well. That’s what’s most important with us is building those relationships with our community and greater community.”