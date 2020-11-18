Local church engages in straw-filled fun with scarecrow trail

GREENVILLE — If you’re looking to get into the Thanksgiving spirit, look no further than Raphine Christian Church, where residents have the opportunity to walk a trail lined with scarecrows and vote on which one is their favorite.

The idea came from the church’s youth coordinator who used to attend scarecrow trails frequently in Illinois and wanted to give the kids at the church the opportunity to do something similar. The kids worked on the scarecrows within their own family groups, and they were put up along the church’s walking trail that is frequently used by community members.

“There’s a lot of people that use the trail that don’t belong to our church, and they have the ballots out for them,” said Barbara Hewitt, church member and senior coordinator. “They’re going to be the ones who decided the community choice award based on the ballots in the box.”

Ballots, and a box to put them in, were placed out near the trail for people who use the trail to pick their favorites and decide the “community choice” of the event.

The scarecrow trail also is a fundraising opportunity for the church, as members of the congregation have their own ballots and will have the opportunity to donate.