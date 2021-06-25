Local church holding outdoor movie night

Woody and company will be on full display Saturday night in Constitution Park as a local church is hosting a Toy Story movie night in an attempt to connect with the local community.

New Valley Church, located on Arch Avenue, is putting on its second movie night of the summer after hosting a similar event on May 22 for The Lion King. The movies are projected on an inflatable screen, with complimentary popcorn and water as attendees take their seats in lawn chairs or blankets across the park.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m., with the movie projected to begin around 9 p.m. when it is dark enough. Activities such as bounce houses and cornhole will be available for families as well.

The church’s lead pastor, K.J. Washington, sees the events as a way to give the local community a space to come together and gather.

“We really want to find a way to connect with our community in a way that is safe and accessible to come out and get to know people,” Washington said. “We felt this would be a great way to love and care for the families in our community and provide a fun option for them.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Washington said the previous events received a warm reception from locals, who felt like it was a welcoming environment to spend a Saturday evening.