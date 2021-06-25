Local church holding outdoor movie night

Woody and company will be on full display Saturday night in Constitution Park as a local church is hosting a Toy Story movie night in an attempt to connect with the local community.
New Valley Church, located on Arch Avenue, is putting on its second movie night of the summer after hosting a similar event on May 22 for The Lion King. The movies are projected on an inflatable screen, with complimentary popcorn and water as attendees take their seats in lawn chairs or blankets across the park.
The event will start at 7:30 p.m., with the movie projected to begin around 9 p.m. when it is dark enough. Activities such as bounce houses and cornhole will be available for families as well.
The church’s lead pastor, K.J. Washington, sees the events as a way to give the local community a space to come together and gather.
“We really want to find a way to connect with our community in a way that is safe and accessible to come out and get to know people,” Washington said. “We felt this would be a great way to love and care for the families in our community and provide a fun option for them.”
Washington said the previous events received a warm reception from locals, who felt like it was a welcoming environment to spend a Saturday evening.
As well as providing a night of fun, Washington hopes events like this will allow New Valley to connect with those who are considering joining a church.
“It’s a good first touch-point for those who are considering taking steps in their faith or just want to know more about what it’s like to be in community with a church family,” Washington said. “This allows us to be more relationally connected than just coming to a church building and allows us to get to know people for who they are and where they’re at.”
New Valley hosted a movie night on Halloween in 2020, which Washington said they were limited in what they could do because of restrictions related to the pandemic. With Virginia’s COVID-19 restrictions removed, it gives the church more freedom to run events on a bigger scale.
The church is planning another movie night in August, as well as a trunk-or-treat type event once again in October, as New Valley continues to try to spread the gospel through accessible opportunities, Washington said.
“The reason we want to serve the community is to let them know that they are ultimately loved and cared for by God,” Washington said. “There’s people who love God who want to care for them too and walk alongside their family.”