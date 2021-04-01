Local churches welcoming worshippers back for in-person Easter services

Churches in and around Waynesboro are preparing to open their doors for Easter Sunday after having to cancel in-person services and alter events last year because of COVID-19.

Under Phase One of Virginia’s reopening plan, religious services were limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy, individuals had to maintain six feet of distance and wear masks at all times, and no items could be passed between attendees.

Now in Phase Three of reopening, those attending religious services are still asked to wear masks and social distance, but there is no limit to the number of participants who can attend.

First Baptist Waynesboro had online-only worship services last year, but is looking forward to offering hybrid services on Easter Sunday.

“We were always worshipping as a community, just virtually. With that being said, there is something that only the organ can do that transports you into a transcendent space that feels holy. What is missed virtually is that the physical space can hold and heal. We missed being held and healed by the space,” said Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro.