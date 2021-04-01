Local churches welcoming worshippers back for in-person Easter services

Churches in and around Waynesboro are preparing to open their doors for Easter Sunday after having to cancel in-person services and alter events last year because of COVID-19.
Under Phase One of Virginia’s reopening plan, religious services were limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy, individuals had to maintain six feet of distance and wear masks at all times, and no items could be passed between attendees.
Now in Phase Three of reopening, those attending religious services are still asked to wear masks and social distance, but there is no limit to the number of participants who can attend.
First Baptist Waynesboro had online-only worship services last year, but is looking forward to offering hybrid services on Easter Sunday.
“We were always worshipping as a community, just virtually. With that being said, there is something that only the organ can do that transports you into a transcendent space that feels holy. What is missed virtually is that the physical space can hold and heal. We missed being held and healed by the space,” said Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro.
The church located on South Wayne Avenue had been worshipping online-only until last Sunday. For Easter Sunday, First Baptist will host a 9 a.m. contemporary worship, 10 a.m. outdoor worship in the parking lot, 11 am. traditional service and the virtual service.
Owen said their services are “very safe” with masks provided for those who don’t have one and spaces marked out to social distance. A registration link for services is available on the church’s website, firstbaptistwboro.org.
Other area Easter services and events include:
The Salvation Army of Waynesboro, 900 B. St., 8:30 a.m. Sunday Easter Sunrise Service, 9 a.m. Easter breakfast, 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Easter worship, Easter egg hunt to follow.
Good Shepherd Anglican Church, 712 W. Main St., Waynesboro: Easter Sunday Sung Holy Communion 11 a.m., Sung evening prayer 5 p.m.
Valley Covenant Church, 291 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro: Saturday egg hunt, crafts and food for kids 1-year-old to 5th grade from 1-3 p.m.
New Valley Church, 204 Arch Ave., Waynesboro: 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service.
GraceBuilt Church, 2639 W. Main St., Waynesboro: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Kids ministry and nursery available.
Ridgeview Baptist Church, 124 Ridgeview Drive, Stuarts Draft: 11:30 a.m. Easter egg hunt immediately following Easter service.
Life Harvest Church, 42 Laurel Hill Rd., Verona: 10 a.m. Sunday fellowship before 10:30 a.m. praise and worship service.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Rd., Staunton: 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service.
The Virginia Department of Health recommends that when deciding to attend worship services, individuals consider factors that impact the risk of COVID-19 including current level of community spread, the number of attendees, location, duration and your own ability to wear a mask.