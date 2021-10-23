Local costume store helping shoppers prepare for Halloween

“Most of the time, I’m a vampire," Jenna Fitzgerald said. "Last year, I was like a voo-doo witch doctor and I think I’m going to go with that again this year.”

Jenna Fitzgerald said this year would be her daughter’s last year trick or treating and next year, she’ll start handing out candy and coming up with ideas for new scary outfits.

“I like the scary part, not the fun part,” Jenna Fitzgerald said.

“I’m not really into the scary part," Adria said. "I’m more into the dress up part."

Miller said she didn’t notice a specific costume that stuck out in popularity this year, although see did say anime was something she saw more than once.

“I’ve seen a lot of different kids wanting to be a lot of different things," she said.

Parry said she had noticed a few costumes themes for kids that have been popular this year such as the mandalorian, minecraft and Cruella De Ville.

“With the adults this year we're doing a lot of the classics," she said. "Pirates, police, doctors are still really big this year. Plague doctors; those are really big this year."

Parry herself was always a Halloween fan growing up.