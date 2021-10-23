Local costume store helping shoppers prepare for Halloween

The Halloween spirit is really kicking into high gear, and the Spirit Halloween store in Waynesboro is definitely feeling it’s economic effects.
“The closer it gets [to Halloween], the way more busier it seems to be,” said Heleyna Miller, the assistant manager of Spirt Halloween store in Waynesboro. “In the beginning, everyone was just coming here to look around and play with the [props] that made noises and now everyone’s buying full on costumes and spending a whole bunch more money than they did before.”
The store's busiest hours are from about 2 to 8 p.m. when the kids are out of school, she said.
Brynne Parry, the store manager, and Miller started working at Spirit back in July, even though the store didn’t open till mid-September.
“Our opening day, we were pretty busy," Parry said. "Usually towards the beginning of the season, it’s not very busy. But as we are getting closer to the season, we’re ramping up."
Jenna Fitzgerald, 31, helped her daughter Adria, 12, pick out her costume on Friday evening.
“I did want to be Annabelle, but I’m not into dresses very much, so I decided to go with Cora,” Adria said. “I love shopping here, it’s just a little hard to find good costumes for me.”
Her mother was planning on something a little scarier.
“Most of the time, I’m a vampire," Jenna Fitzgerald said. "Last year, I was like a voo-doo witch doctor and I think I’m going to go with that again this year.”
Jenna Fitzgerald said this year would be her daughter’s last year trick or treating and next year, she’ll start handing out candy and coming up with ideas for new scary outfits.
“I like the scary part, not the fun part,” Jenna Fitzgerald said.
“I’m not really into the scary part," Adria said. "I’m more into the dress up part."
Miller said she didn’t notice a specific costume that stuck out in popularity this year, although see did say anime was something she saw more than once.
“I’ve seen a lot of different kids wanting to be a lot of different things," she said.
Parry said she had noticed a few costumes themes for kids that have been popular this year such as the mandalorian, minecraft and Cruella De Ville.
“With the adults this year we're doing a lot of the classics," she said. "Pirates, police, doctors are still really big this year. Plague doctors; those are really big this year."
Parry herself was always a Halloween fan growing up.
“I was a cow for a lot of years," she said. "That was my favorite.”
Parry said that the feedback from customers is excitement, noting people are ready to get back to having a normal Halloween this year after having a practically non-existent one last year.
“We’ve maintained stock pretty well and people are excited to get stuff," she said. "There was a lot of stuff last year that was Spirit exclusive that people just couldn’t get, so we’re getting them in this year and people are pretty pumped."
The rush may last even after Oct. 31 when a 25 percent sale begins on Nov. 1, followed by a 50 percent off sale the next day which will be the last day the store will be open for the season, Parry said.
“We’d really love it if this stayed open all year long, cause I’m the type of person that would be here looking for stuff to decorate my house with, cause I have skeletons and things all over my house. But I love it and I hope they stay here and they keep coming back,” Jenna Fitzgerald said.