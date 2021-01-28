Local health department expects limited supply of COVID vaccines for next 4-6 weeks

Questions about the COVID vaccine?

» Visit vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information.

» Email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

» Call (540) 332-7830. The health department asks the phone lines be reserved for those without internet access.

» Attend COVID-19 vaccine office hours on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Join by calling 1-844-992-4726 and use access ID 132 173 5589. When asked for an attendee ID, press #. Spanish health educators available on Wednesdays.

» Ready to sign up for a COVID vaccine when eligible and available? Fill out the survey available at vdh.virginia.gov under the health departments tab and click "Central Shenandoah."