Local health department expects limited supply of COVID vaccines for next 4-6 weeks

Although the local health department expects to receive a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the next four to six weeks, Central Shenandoah Health Department Director Laura Kornegay said that the community will be “in a much better place” six to eight weeks from now.
In a press conference on Thursday, Kornegay outlined what the community can expect in terms of vaccine distribution for the coming weeks. CSHD spans nearly 300,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro. Between people in Phases 1a and 1b, nearly half of the district’s population is eligible for the vaccine at this time.
“Unfortunately, we have limited vaccine supply at this time. Two weeks ago, we were asked how many vaccines we could reasonably distribute in the district. At that point, between public health and our community partners, we felt like we could ramp up capability to about 18,000 vaccines a week in the district,” Kornegay said.
Although the district said it was capable of 18,000 doses of the COVID vaccine each week, it received around 3,400 — between 3% and 4% of the 105,000 vaccines Virginia received.
“Obviously, there’s a big gap between what we would be capable of distributing and what we’re able to distribute based on inventory at this point,” Kornegay said.
CSHD expects to continue to receive around 3,400 vaccines for the next four to six weeks. The local health district may receive more doses through redistribution efforts, Kornegay said.
As of Thursday, Kornegay said the local health department has distributed 5,710 vaccines. That figure does not include vaccines distributed by hospitals and other community partners.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard, CSHD has received 53,900 COVID vaccines as of Thursday. In Augusta County, 4,246 doses have been administered with 579 people fully vaccinated. In Waynesboro, 3,207 doses have been administered with 338 people fully vaccinated.
The local health district should complete Phase 1a this week, which includes mostly healthcare workers, Kornegay said. CSHD will be moving into Phase 1b in the coming weeks and into March with a focus on first responders, homeless shelters, corrections staff and K-12 school staff.
“We really don’t think we’ll be able to vaccinate all groups in Phase 1b,” Kornegay said. “With the vaccine allocation that we have now, we’re not going to be able to progress much beyond the K-12 third tier of the 1b group.”
Lower tiers in the Phase 1b group include food and agriculture workers, manufacturing, grocery and public transit, and mail carriers.
The health department has surveys that members of the community can fill out to join the district’s waitlist for a vaccine. Kornegay said Thursday the department has already received thousands of inquiries from the community, and they are “really excited that there’s so much interest in the vaccine.”
To fill out a survey and be added to the waiting list, visit vdh.virginia.gov and click “Central Shenandoah” under the health departments tab.
“What they can expect ultimately is a registration link via email to sign up. We don’t acknowledge receipt of all of those registrations, and we get a lot of emails and calls about where people are in the queue,” Kornegay said. “We’ll get notice out when a vaccine is available to them, but at this point that could be many, many weeks. We certainly ask that people remain patient. We share the same sentiments and would love to get it out to people as quickly as possible.”
Once the email link is received, it is intended only for the individual who received it, Kornegay said. If the registration link is shared with others and they attend a clinic not intended for them, they will not receive the vaccine.
The local health department asks that those with questions on the vaccine who have internet access visit their website at vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information or email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov. CSHD asks that phone lines be reserved for those without internet access.
On Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. CSHD holds COVID-19 vaccine office hours. The 45-minute Q&A sessions are for the general public. Join by phone by calling 1-844-992-4726 and use access ID 132 173 5589. When asked for an attendee ID, press #. Spanish health educators are available on Wednesdays.
While most of the community waits for their vaccines, Kornegay asks that residents continue to wear their masks, wash their hands and watch their distance to others.
“It’s been a long 10 months, but the vaccine is literally a shot in the arm. When we see our clinic opportunities, people are so excited and so grateful,” Kornegay said. “We’re getting there. Things are looking better. We’re going to be in a much better place in the next six to eight weeks, and we’ll get past this pandemic sooner rather than later."