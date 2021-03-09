Local health district to post available COVID vaccine appointments online daily

On Sunday, the Central Shenandoah Health District started to offer appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccination clinics on its website.

"This is the beginning of a transition in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointment process for the health district," the department said in a news release.

CSHD will continue to email and call pre-registered, eligible persons to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Any appointment slots that are not filled 24 hours before a vaccine clinic will then be posted on the CSHD website, vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-appointments/.

The date, time, location and eligibility criteria for the clinic will be posted, as well as the scheduling link for individuals who meet the eligibility criteria to schedule an appointment.

“We hope that by offering vaccine opportunities on our website, our vaccination clinics will be more accessible to eligible community members,” said CSHD Health Director Laura Kornegay.

