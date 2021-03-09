Local health district to post available COVID vaccine appointments online daily

On Sunday, the Central Shenandoah Health District started to offer appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccination clinics on its website.
"This is the beginning of a transition in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointment process for the health district," the department said in a news release.
CSHD will continue to email and call pre-registered, eligible persons to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Any appointment slots that are not filled 24 hours before a vaccine clinic will then be posted on the CSHD website, vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-appointments/.
The date, time, location and eligibility criteria for the clinic will be posted, as well as the scheduling link for individuals who meet the eligibility criteria to schedule an appointment.
“We hope that by offering vaccine opportunities on our website, our vaccination clinics will be more accessible to eligible community members,” said CSHD Health Director Laura Kornegay.
The health district will email or call eligible persons who are in the Virginia pre-registration system two to five days prior to a vaccine clinic. Unfilled appointment slots will be posted on the CSHD website at noon the day prior to the clinic.
Individuals who want to utilize these vaccine opportunities must meet the eligibility criteria for the clinics and should live or work in the Central Shenandoah district.
At this time, all CSHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics do not accept walk-in appointments. Individuals who wish to get vaccinated must make an appointment.
The transition to add appointments online is due to an increase in supply of COVID-19 vaccines with the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. With more vaccines available, the health district is able to offer more vaccine clinic appointments to the community.
CSHD residents should continue to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). CSHD will give priority access to upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics to those who are pre-registered.
CSHD said Tuesday it will continue to work with local healthcare partners to provide names of pre-registered individuals and essential workers who are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
