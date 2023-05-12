Wallace Redd enjoyed his favorite dish of crab legs and a birthday cake with family and friends this past weekend.

Redd, a native of Waynesboro’s Port Republic Road neighborhood, celebrated his 102nd birthday at the brick house he shares with his daughter on Port Republic Road.

Pictures in the living room tell some of his story, but not all of his illustrious life. There is a photo of Redd in his Army uniform. He served in Europe in World War II, escaping serious injury when his helmet protected him from shrapnel. And for decades, he led a Waynesboro family music group, Wallace Redd and the Red Dots.

Redd played the saxophone. The Red Dots played across the Shenandoah Valley, and during their heyday, they entertained with such icons as James Brown, Ray Charles and Louis Armstrong. After the group split, Redd continued playing his saxophone at Waynesboro and Augusta County churches until just before the pandemic hit.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world; my daughter takes care of me,” said Redd, who began work at Paul Freed Ford in Waynesboro at age 10. He spent more than 80 years as a local Ford employee, later working for Jim Snead Ford, where he was valued as a master transmission mechanic. So expert was Redd on the transmission, he taught classes on the intricate auto part.

Family members show their love and respect for Redd.

“I’m very proud that he has been able to accomplish these things on a fifth-grade education,” said Charlotte Wood, Redd’s daughter. “He has nothing bad to say about anybody. He has enjoyed his life.”

His goal now is to keep on living. A troublesome knee requires visits from a physical therapist. Wood said Redd hopes to become mobile enough to return to nearby Pleasant View United Methodist Church eventually.

“He is hoping to get back to church,” his daughter said.