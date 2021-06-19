Local restaurant launches new chapter with new concert venue

Looking back, Ornelas was pleased with the outcome the first weekend brought. The Jeep Jam, in particular, was a great achievement.

“It was a huge success,” Ornelas said. “At one point, there [were] about 350 people and it was pretty huge. There was constantly Jeeps leaving and Jeeps coming.”

Bartender Valerie Sorondo remembers being somewhat intimidated that weekend, as the restaurant had never hosted such events before, but also enjoyed it alongside Plaza Antigua’s other staff members.

“Everyone was very patient with us, which was really nice,” Sorondo said, smiling. “I feel like a good majority of us were really scared.”

Regarding being scared, it was a feeling several members of the staff lived through last year.

Veteran bartender Rebecca Cain has been with the restaurant for nearly a decade. While the new venue is bringing in the regulars and guests she sees as extended family once again, last year was nothing like this year.

“When COVID hit … it was like the world had ended for all of us,” Cain said. “It was really depressing.”