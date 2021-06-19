Local restaurant launches new chapter with new concert venue

It’s needless to say by now, but the restaurant industry took a massive hit last year from the coronavirus pandemic. Those that managed to stay open throughout COVID protocols endured many days and nights of doubt and struggle, while some didn’t even get the chance to try.
However, in the dark days that 2020 presented, some dreamed big.
Chris Ornelas, owner and general manager of Waynesboro’s Plaza Antigua, did just that as he unveiled “El Corral” earlier this month — a new outdoor music venue behind his restaurant that boasts seating for well over 100 people, weekly bands and events, and a stunning view of the surrounding mountainscape.
“When COVID happened, we started planning this immediately back in May,” Ornelas said.
Construction for the project began back in October of last year, but Ornelas was fixated on a deadline date of April 17, 2021, for the project. Despite some delays because of weather and materials, El Corral was still completed with plenty of time to spare for the Plaza Concert Series to begin for the summer.
June 4 was the official first night for the new venue, with the band Gabby Haze opening as its first-ever act. Just two days later, El Corral also hosted its first-ever Jeep Jam, which called down all local Jeep owners and enthusiasts to enjoy an afternoon of live music, a DJ, and plenty of food and drinks.
Looking back, Ornelas was pleased with the outcome the first weekend brought. The Jeep Jam, in particular, was a great achievement.
“It was a huge success,” Ornelas said. “At one point, there [were] about 350 people and it was pretty huge. There was constantly Jeeps leaving and Jeeps coming.”
Bartender Valerie Sorondo remembers being somewhat intimidated that weekend, as the restaurant had never hosted such events before, but also enjoyed it alongside Plaza Antigua’s other staff members.
“Everyone was very patient with us, which was really nice,” Sorondo said, smiling. “I feel like a good majority of us were really scared.”
Regarding being scared, it was a feeling several members of the staff lived through last year.
Veteran bartender Rebecca Cain has been with the restaurant for nearly a decade. While the new venue is bringing in the regulars and guests she sees as extended family once again, last year was nothing like this year.
“When COVID hit … it was like the world had ended for all of us,” Cain said. “It was really depressing.”
Cain continued by saying that “the restaurant wouldn’t have kept up” had it not been for Ornelas and his marketing to keep the orders coming in during the time that customers were kept out.
Plaza Antigua embraced the idea that humans eat with their wholly.
Photos of mouthwatering dishes, family pack meals and margaritas to-go were posted from the restaurant to its pages on Instagram, Facebook and social media to entice customers to stop by for pick-up orders during the early days of the pandemic.
Reflecting back on the struggles of last year, Cain is thrilled about where the restaurant currently is and all the new life the venue is breathing into it.
“This is a second home to me,” Cain said. “I couldn’t be more proud of everything that we’re accomplishing right now.”
Like Cain, Ornelas wants his venue to be seen as a second home to the Waynesboro community.
“I wanted this to also be open for any city fundraising,” said Ornelas, saying the stage is also available to the public and other local events. He’s already reached out to nearby schools and the Waynesboro WARM Shelter, among other local organizations.
Whatever the event, Ornelas additionally doesn’t see available space being an immediate issue.
“We could probably fit a good 300 people,” Ornelas said. “Should we need [it] for larger events, the land goes up to Home Depot. That is part of our space, as well.”
The restaurant has plenty of events planned, and all information can be found on both the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
A “Koozie Party” is scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 6 p.m. while other events, such as wine tasting and craft beer nights, are still being considered.
More bands and musicians, such as Glass Betty and Tate Tuck, are scheduled for early July.
The summer is still young and El Corral is just beginning.
“Everything I’ve heard has been positive,” Cain said. “It makes everybody so happy because there’s finally somewhere outdoor, family-friendly, and close by. You have to drive to Crozet or Afton Mountain to get anything like this. It’s just awesome.”
While many at the restaurant and in town may be enthusiastic about the new venue, no one is more excited for it than the man who made his vision a reality.
If not inside, there’s a good chance Ornelas can be found outdoors just enjoying the newest piece of his business — something he hopes becomes a local staple for years to come.
“I’ll come out here and just sit,” Ornelas said, smiling.
“This was a dream … I love this thing.”